New Zealand: 58,000 People Without Power, Transport Hit as Auckland Hit by Cyclone Gabrielle

Thousands of homes in New Zealand were without power and flights were grounded as the north of the country was hit by Cyclone Gabrielle which brought strong winds and heavy rain.

Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty said it would be a “critical day" due to the “highly dangerous" combination of high winds and heavy rain.

The cyclone, which was lying just to the northeast of the country and moving south, dumped more than 220 millimeters (9 inches) of rain in areas north of Auckland, cutting power to about 58,000 households and forcing many roads to close.

Some 58,000 people in New Zealand’s North Island are without power. Officials warn it could take days to restore the network.

Center of #Cyclone #GABRIELLE is approaching North Island of #NewZealand. It's no longer a tropical cyclone but still packing a punch. Hurricane-force gusts are possible over much of island, & @MetService is warning they may hit 140 km/h (75 knots) or even higher in some places. pic.twitter.com/hTertJ7cwe— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) February 13, 2023

Although the storm has weakened from its previous cyclone status, it has already toppled trees, damaged roads and downed power lines.

Transportation Hit

The weather also wreaked havoc on New Zealand’s travel network, with flights, trains and bus schedules all badly affected.

Air New Zealand said they had so far cancelled 509 flights, but normal services were expected to resume Tuesday.

The airline said 10,000 international customers were disrupted, with 6,500 left to be rebooked.

Emergency in Auckland

Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were cancelled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. A state of emergency has been declared in five northern regions including Auckland.

New Zealand’s largest city - home to 1.6 million people - is still recovering after flash floods last month caused four deaths and forced thousands from their homes.

Winds of up to 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour battered the Northland region, while Auckland Harbour Bridge was rocked by gusts of 110 kph.

The New Zealand Defence Force has located staff across Auckland and neighbouring regions and they are bringing in welfare stores to civil defence centres and shelters.

The meteorological agency Metservice said Whangarei, a city north of Auckland, had received 100.5 mm of rain (4 inches) in the past 12 hours, while winds of 159 kilometre an hour (100 miles per hour) had been recorded in the Channel Islands off the coast of Auckland.

