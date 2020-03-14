English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

New Zealand Calls Off Christchurch Attack Commemoration Amid Coronavirus Fears

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern (Image: AP)

The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many traveling from around New Zealand and from overseas.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 14, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Christchurch: New Zealand on Saturday called off a national remembrance service marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on Christchurch mosques due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many traveling from around New Zealand and from overseas. “This is a pragmatic decision. We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

New Zealand confirmed its sixth case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

