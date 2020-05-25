WORLD

New Zealand Eases Coronavirus Curbs , Public Gatherings Can Now Have 100 People

File photo of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Reuters)

Authorities will reconsider the nation's alert setting, now at level 2, on June 8, with a move to level 1 to be considered no later than June 22, Ardern told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

  • Reuters Wellington
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
New Zealand is easing back curbs on the size of gatherings to 100 people from 10, as it relaxes measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Authorities will reconsider the nation's alert setting, now at level 2, on June 8, with a move to level 1 to be considered no later than June 22, Ardern told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.


