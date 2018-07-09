English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Zealand Lawmaker Fined for Making Phone Call from Plane
The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday fined Phil Twyford 500 New Zealand dollars ($340) for breaching rules it says were intended to prevent electromagnetic interference with aircraft instruments.
New Zealand Transport Minister. (Image: Phil Twyford/Twitter)
Wellington, New Zealand: New Zealand's transport minister says he will pay a small fine for violating aviation rules by making a cellphone call from a plane.
The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday fined Phil Twyford 500 New Zealand dollars ($340) for breaching rules it says were intended to prevent electromagnetic interference with aircraft instruments.
The authority says that because Twyford ended his call before takeoff, it did not pose a significant risk to the flight.
Twyford had earlier stepped down from his role overseeing aviation safety after making what he says was a minute-long call to a staffer in May after boarding a plane in Wellington that was bound for Auckland.
The breach was brought to light by an opposition lawmaker.
Twyford says he wants to reiterate his "unreserved apology" for his mistake.
Also Watch
The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday fined Phil Twyford 500 New Zealand dollars ($340) for breaching rules it says were intended to prevent electromagnetic interference with aircraft instruments.
The authority says that because Twyford ended his call before takeoff, it did not pose a significant risk to the flight.
Twyford had earlier stepped down from his role overseeing aviation safety after making what he says was a minute-long call to a staffer in May after boarding a plane in Wellington that was bound for Auckland.
The breach was brought to light by an opposition lawmaker.
Twyford says he wants to reiterate his "unreserved apology" for his mistake.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- Indian Team Showed Great Character, Says Kohli After Series Victory
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- India's Sensational T20I Record Continues With England Triumph
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So