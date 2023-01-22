CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » New Zealand Lawmakers Confirm Chris Hipkins as the New Prime Minister
1-MIN READ

New Zealand Lawmakers Confirm Chris Hipkins as the New Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington, New Zealand (Image: Reuters)

First elected to parliament in 2008, Chris Hipkins became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic

New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party on Sunday selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as its leader and the next prime minister of the country.

Hipkins was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation in a party meeting on Sunday, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality.

Hipkins named Carmel Sepuloni as deputy prime minister, New Zealand’s first deputy prime minister of Pacific origin. Hipkins said the rest of his team would be announced later.

Hipkins said on Saturday that he had the support of his colleagues to take on the job.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she had “no more in the tank" to lead the country and would step down.

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, Hipkins became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic. He was appointed health minister in July 2020 before becoming the COVID response minister at the end of the year.

Hipkins is holding a press conference following his confirmation as leader and there he is expected to announce a new Deputy Prime Minister. Hipkins said on Saturday that Grant Robertson, who is currently Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, is likely to hold onto the job of Finance Minister.

Before Hipkins officially becomes prime minister, Ardern must tender her resignation to King Charles III’s representative in New Zealand, Governor General Cindy Kiro. Following that Kiro would appoint Hipkins to the role and he will be sworn in.

