English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand Media Set Protocols for Court Coverage of Man Accused of Christchurch Attacks
The media organisations would not broadcast or report on any imagery or hand signals promoting or supporting white supremacist ideology during court appearances and would send 'experienced' journalists to cover any trial.
People prepare to move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Reuters Image)
Loading...
Wellington: New Zealand news outlets on Wednesday agreed to guidelines for reporting on the court appearances of a man charged over deadly attacks on Christchurch mosques in March, which would limit coverage of statements promoting white supremacist ideology.
In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending prayers in Christchurch on March 15, killing 50 worshippers and wounding dozens.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder and is next due to appear in Christchurch's High Court in June.
"We shall, to the extent that is compatible with the principles of open justice, limit any coverage of statements, that actively champion white supremacist or terrorist ideology," said the agreement between senior editors at five major media organisations.
The protocols were published by various outlets that signed the agreement, including state-funded Radio New Zealand, TVNZ, Mediaworks, website Stuff and NZME, the owner of the New Zealand Herald.
The agreement also said that media organisations would not broadcast or report on any imagery or hand signals promoting or supporting white supremacist ideology during court appearances and would send "experienced" journalists to cover any trial.
Tarrant, who is currently undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric assessment, is being represented by two lawyers from an Auckland criminal defence firm. Head of the firm, Shane Tait, did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Media had initially reported that Tarrant wished to represent himself and legal experts have said he may try to use the hearings as a platform to present his ideology and beliefs.
In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending prayers in Christchurch on March 15, killing 50 worshippers and wounding dozens.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder and is next due to appear in Christchurch's High Court in June.
"We shall, to the extent that is compatible with the principles of open justice, limit any coverage of statements, that actively champion white supremacist or terrorist ideology," said the agreement between senior editors at five major media organisations.
The protocols were published by various outlets that signed the agreement, including state-funded Radio New Zealand, TVNZ, Mediaworks, website Stuff and NZME, the owner of the New Zealand Herald.
The agreement also said that media organisations would not broadcast or report on any imagery or hand signals promoting or supporting white supremacist ideology during court appearances and would send "experienced" journalists to cover any trial.
Tarrant, who is currently undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric assessment, is being represented by two lawyers from an Auckland criminal defence firm. Head of the firm, Shane Tait, did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Media had initially reported that Tarrant wished to represent himself and legal experts have said he may try to use the hearings as a platform to present his ideology and beliefs.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pranksters Turn MIT Campus into Captain America Grounds, Chris Evans Calls Act 'Very Cool'
- Twitter Account of J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Hacked
- Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
- Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales Decline
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results