New Zealand Mosque Attack Accused Drops Bid to Move Trial
The High Court held a pre-trial hearing in Christchurch to consider an application from alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant to shift the trial venue from the South Island city.
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand. (Image: Reuters)
Wellington: The man accused of murdering 51 Muslim worshippers in March's New Zealand mosque attacks on Thursday dropped a bid to move his trial from the city where the massacre occurred.
But judge Cameron Mander announced at the beginning of proceedings that the defence had decided not to pursue the application, which was originally lodged in August.
No reason was given for the decision. The 28-year-old Australian has pleaded not guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act.
His trial will begin on June 2 next year in Christchurch.
The South Island city was the scene of the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history on March 15, when Tarrant allegedly opened fire at two mosques while livestreaming his actions on social media.
Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, appeared at Thursday's hearing via audio-visual link from a maximum security jail in Auckland, although media were barred from filming or photographing him.
