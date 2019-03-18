English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand Mosques Attack: Gunman Sacks Lawyer, Plans to Represent Himself
Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, said that the 28-year-old 'indicated he does not want a lawyer'.
This image taken from the alleged shooter Brenton Tarrant’s video, which was filmed on March 15, 2019, shows him as he drives and he looks over to three guns on the passenger side of his vehicle in New Zealand. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Christchurch: The Australian gunman charged with murder for allegedly killing 50 people in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques plans to represent himself, his court-appointed duty lawyer said Monday.
Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers.
Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, told AFP the 28-year-old "indicated he does not want a lawyer".
"He wants to be self-represented in this case," Peters said.
Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers.
Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, told AFP the 28-year-old "indicated he does not want a lawyer".
"He wants to be self-represented in this case," Peters said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kylie Jenner Flaunting Crystal-studded Choker & Sunglasses is the Most Bedazzling Trend Ever
- WhatsApp Top 5 Up-Coming Updates: Reverse Image Search, Dark Mode, Dark Mode And More
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- Google Eyes The Future of Gaming, But is a Cloud Service Enough to Take on Microsoft And Sony?
- Canada Transport Minister Says Won't Ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results