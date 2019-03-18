LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

New Zealand Mosques Attack: Gunman Sacks Lawyer, Plans to Represent Himself

Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, said that the 28-year-old 'indicated he does not want a lawyer'.

AFP

Updated:March 18, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Zealand Mosques Attack: Gunman Sacks Lawyer, Plans to Represent Himself
This image taken from the alleged shooter Brenton Tarrant’s video, which was filmed on March 15, 2019, shows him as he drives and he looks over to three guns on the passenger side of his vehicle in New Zealand. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Christchurch: The Australian gunman charged with murder for allegedly killing 50 people in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques plans to represent himself, his court-appointed duty lawyer said Monday.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers.

Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, told AFP the 28-year-old "indicated he does not want a lawyer".

"He wants to be self-represented in this case," Peters said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram