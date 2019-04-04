English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand PM Continues to Win Hearts as She Pays Grocery Bill of Mom Who Forgot Wallet
PM Ardern confirmed making the payment and when asked why she paid the other person's bill, she replied, 'because she was a mum'.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts during a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday admitted to paying another mother's grocery bill after the stranger forgot her wallet, a light moment for a leader still receiving plaudits for her handling of a gun massacre at two mosques.
The unnamed woman wrote on Facebook that "just when you think Jacinda Ardern couldn't get any more lovely, low key and authentic ... she goes and pays for your groceries at the supermarket, because you've got your shopping, have two kids with you and are about to put it all back as you forgot your wallet," local news website Stuff Ltd reported.
Ardern confirmed making the payment when asked about it by local media. When asked why she paid the other person's bill, Ardern replied, "because she was a mum", without offering further explanation.
In the Facebook post, which was deleted, the unnamed woman wrote how she tried to explain to her children how the prime minister had just bought their groceries, according to Stuff.
"All they cared about was how silly mummy was forgetting her wallet. Totally lost on them," the website reported.
Ardern, who last year joined the tiny club of female political leaders to give birth while in power, has been receiving praise around the world for her actions since a lone gunman stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch and shot dead 50 people and injured dozens more.
Within days of the March 15 attack, Ardern, 37, banned semi-automatic weapons, called for the country's most powerful type of public inquiry into the incident, and demanded world leaders take action to stop violent content on social media.
The unnamed woman wrote on Facebook that "just when you think Jacinda Ardern couldn't get any more lovely, low key and authentic ... she goes and pays for your groceries at the supermarket, because you've got your shopping, have two kids with you and are about to put it all back as you forgot your wallet," local news website Stuff Ltd reported.
Ardern confirmed making the payment when asked about it by local media. When asked why she paid the other person's bill, Ardern replied, "because she was a mum", without offering further explanation.
In the Facebook post, which was deleted, the unnamed woman wrote how she tried to explain to her children how the prime minister had just bought their groceries, according to Stuff.
"All they cared about was how silly mummy was forgetting her wallet. Totally lost on them," the website reported.
Ardern, who last year joined the tiny club of female political leaders to give birth while in power, has been receiving praise around the world for her actions since a lone gunman stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch and shot dead 50 people and injured dozens more.
Within days of the March 15 attack, Ardern, 37, banned semi-automatic weapons, called for the country's most powerful type of public inquiry into the incident, and demanded world leaders take action to stop violent content on social media.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 68,000 People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic With Metallica Gems
- 11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honking Limits in India
- IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Delhi vs Hyderabad Encounters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results