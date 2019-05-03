English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Gets Engaged to Long Time Partner Over Easter Holidays
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy announced in early 2018 was seen by many as a symbol of progress for women in leadership roles
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a media conference in Sydney. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is engaged to partner Clarke Gayford after a proposal over the Easter holidays, her spokesman said on Friday.
Gayford, the 41-year-old host of a TV fishing show, takes care of their ten-month-old daughter Neve Te Aroha, while Ardern, 38, runs the country.
Her pregnancy announced in early 2018 was seen by many as a symbol of progress for women in leadership roles. She is only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990.
The calm and compassionate nature shown by Ardern in response to the killing of 50 Muslims in March burnished the credentials of a leader who has been criticised domestically over handling of the economy and flip flops in government policy.
