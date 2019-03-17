English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Received Gunman's 'Manifesto' 9 Minutes Before He Killed 50 in Mosques
The manifesto received by the Prime Minister's office was sent to security services within minutes of realisation that the package did not include a location and other specific details.
File photo of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meeting the representatives of the Muslim community. (PTI)
Christchurch: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her office received a "manifesto" from the gunman suspected of killing 50 people in two Christchurch mosques minutes before Friday's attack.
"I was one of more than 30 recipients of the manifesto that was mailed out nine minutes before the attack took place," Ardern told reporters on Sunday.
"It did not include a location, it did not include specific details," she said, adding that it was sent to security services within two minutes of receipt.
Ardern said she had read "elements" of the lengthy, meandering and conspiracy-filled far-right "manifesto".
"The fact that there was an ideological manifesto with extreme views attached to this attack, of course, that is deeply disturbing," she said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
