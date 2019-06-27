Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Reshuffles Cabinet to Tackle Housing Crisis

The New Zealand PM appointed Energy Minister Megan Woods as housing minister, replacing Phil Twyford who has come under fire in recent months for the failure of a government project to build housing called KiwiBuild.

Reuters

Updated:June 27, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Reshuffles Cabinet to Tackle Housing Crisis
Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...

Wellington Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday replaced the housing minister and appointed a team of senior officials to tackle New Zealand's housing crisis, in her first cabinet reshuffle since taking power in 2017.

Ardern, 38, enjoys celebrity status overseas but her government has been criticised at home for falling short on some of its promises, especially to build affordable homes.

Ardern appointed Energy Minister Megan Woods as housing minister, replacing Phil Twyford who has come under fire in recent months for the failure of a government project to build housing called KiwiBuild.

Woods will lead a three-member team that will look into government housing. The team includes Twyford and the minister of broadcasting and communications, Kris Faafoi.

"KiwiBuild has not progressed as well or as quickly as we’d hoped or expected," Ardern said at a news conference announcing the reshuffle.

"It has become clear to me that the range of challenges in fixing the housing crisis are too great for one minister. Therefore, I am putting in place a team of senior ministers to deliver the full breadth of our housing plan, from KiwiBuild right through to tackling homelessness," she said.

House prices in New Zealand have soared more than 50 percent over the past decade, and almost doubled in its biggest city of Auckland.

The centre-left government promised it would deliver 100,000 homes through KiwiBuild over 10 years, but the plan is far behind schedule with only a few hundred built.

This was Ardern's first cabinet reshuffle since taking office in 2017, although last year she asked two ministers to step aside.

Since taking office, Ardern has increased the minimum wage and boosted benefits for poor families, but has faced several economic and political problems.

Primary school teachers, nurses and bus drivers walked off work several times over the past year demanding better wages and fewer working hours. Business confidence in the government sank to decade lows last year and is still subdued.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram