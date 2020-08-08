New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Visits Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday visited the Radha Krishna temple in Auckland. The Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi was also present.

The shrine is part of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre run by the Auckland Indian Association.

Pardeshi said Ardern at the temple had a simple Indian vegetarian meal of "puri, chhole and daal".

New Zealand is set to go to elections on September 19 and Ardern’s Labour Party, as per polls, is tipped to return to power.

Indians constitute up to 5% of the country's population and Hindi has emerged as the fourth most widely spoken language there.