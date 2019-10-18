Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

New Zealand Police Trial Armed Patrols After Christchurch Mosques Shooting

Under the new system being trialled in three regions, including Christchurch, Armed Offender Squads officers will be constantly on patrol in specialised vehicles, allowing for more rapid response times.

AFP

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Zealand Police Trial Armed Patrols After Christchurch Mosques Shooting
People prepare to move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Reuters Image)

Wellington: New Zealand police announced the introduction of armed patrols Friday in response to the Christchurch mosques massacre in which 51 Muslim worshippers were killed.

The force prides itself on operating largely as an unarmed service, but Commissioner Mike Bush said changes needed to be implemented after the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history in March.

"Following the events of March 15 in Christchurch, our operating environment has changed," Bush said.

"The threat level remains at medium and we are continuously reviewing our tools, training, and capabilities we use to provide policing services to ensure we remain fit for purpose."

Officers on regular patrols in New Zealand do not carry firearms but there are Armed Offender Squads (AOS) that can be mobilised when required.

Under the new system being trialled in three regions, including Christchurch, AOS officers will be constantly on patrol in specialised vehicles, allowing for more rapid response times.

"The trial of these new teams will be closely monitored and does not mean that police are moving to routine arming," Police Minister Stuart Nash said.

The two police officers who arrested the alleged mosque shooter were armed at the time, and earlier that day had attended a training session on dealing with armed offenders.

The pair, who have not been publicly identified, received bravery awards from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week.

The armed patrols are the latest in a string of reforms Ardern's government has introduced in the wake of the massacre, including tightening gun ownership laws and launching a firearms buyback scheme.

This week Ardern announced the establishment of an investigation team dedicated solely to tackling online extremism, and she has pushed tech giants to do more to tackle the issue.

The alleged Christchurch gunman, Australian Brenton Tarrant, has pleaded not guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act.

His trial will begin on June 2 next year in Christchurch.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram