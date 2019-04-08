English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand Privacy Watchdog Calls Facebook 'Morally Bankrupt'
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards comments follow previous criticisms of Facebook's response to a gunman using the platform to livestream some of the slaughter of 50 worshippers.
File photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg.
Loading...
Canberra: New Zealand's official privacy watchdog has described Facebook as "morally bankrupt" and suggested his country follow neighbouring Australia's lead by making laws that could jail executives over streamed violence such as the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards comments on Twitter on Monday follow previous criticisms of Facebook's response to a gunman using the platform to livestream some of the slaughter of 50 worshippers.
Facebook said in a statement it was "deeply committed" to strengthening policies, improving technology and "working with experts to keep Facebook safe."
Edwards told Radio NZ governments need to come together and "force the platforms to find a solution" to the livestreaming of atrocities.
Australia last week passed laws that include prison terms for executives for failing to quickly remove "abhorrent violent material."
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards comments on Twitter on Monday follow previous criticisms of Facebook's response to a gunman using the platform to livestream some of the slaughter of 50 worshippers.
Facebook said in a statement it was "deeply committed" to strengthening policies, improving technology and "working with experts to keep Facebook safe."
Edwards told Radio NZ governments need to come together and "force the platforms to find a solution" to the livestreaming of atrocities.
Australia last week passed laws that include prison terms for executives for failing to quickly remove "abhorrent violent material."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stadium for AFC Cup Taken Away, Minerva Punjab Set to Shut Down, AIFF And Odisha Govt Pass Blame
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why Do They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
- Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Expensive MPV in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results