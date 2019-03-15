New Zealand Shooting LIVE: Several Feared Dead After Attacks on 2 Mosques, Police Say Gunman Still Active

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV

A Bangladeshi journalist Mohammad Islam, in a tweet reported that the entire Bangladesh cricket team were among those who escaped from the mosque near Hagley park, where the shooting took place."Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," he wrote.

The gunmen were reportedly live streaming the video while shooting people in Christchurch mosques, where several people had arrived for morning prayer on Juma. Netizens have shared the video on social media. However, we would not be sharing it due to the sensitive content. The men can be seen opening fire at people sitting on the floor of the mosque.

Sports writer at the New Zealand Herald in Auckland has reported that there is a bomb in a car on Strickland St. A Christchurch Star reporter saw a dead body lying close at Palazzo Lane near Al Noor Mosque. The body has been covered with clothing. A witness has seen a child lying in the middle of Deans Ave and another man has told the Herald his relative was shot inside the mosque.

Injured people are still being rushed to Christchurch Hospital. One injured person was just helped out of a police car. There is a large police presence at the hospital with many armed officers. The public should not attend Christchurch Hospital unless it's an emergency, Canterbury DHb spokeswoman was quoted as saying by local media.

A body has been seen lying near Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and a second gunman has been seen near Linwood Masjid mosque. One of the gunmen is believed to be an Australian who has written a 37-page manifesto declaring his intentions, reports local media. In it, he says "it is a terrorist attack."

There are reports of a third active shooting unfolding outside Christchurch Hospital. The Guardian is reporting police as saying there is a bomb on Strickland Street in Christchurch. "The bomb is located inside a beige Subaru that has crashed on Strickland Street, about 3km from the Al Noor Mosque where the shooting took place," the Guardian reported.

"We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident," police said in a statement. "We urge New Zealanders to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. We are mobilising resources nationally and support is being brought into the District," it read. According to CNN, one person has been taken into custody.

Around 300 people were reportedly inside the mosque for Friday prayers. New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said in a Facebook video there had been "multiple fatalities, as far as we know, at two locations." He named the two locations as mosques in Christchurch, but added he didn't know if there were other areas under threat. "We are dealing with a very serious and tragic series of events," he said. "They involve an active shooter, they involve multiple fatalities." Bush said they had one person in custody but didn't know if there were other people involved.

Addressing a media conference in New Plymouth today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the events in Christchurch as this one of New Zealand's darkest days

The city is currently on lockdown, with authorities advising residents to stay inside. Christchurch City Council tweeted that it was locking down a "number of central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library."

"What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.​ Ardern said the attacker has "no place in New Zealand." "For now my thoughts and I'm sure the thoughts of all New Zealanders are with those who have been affected their families," she said.

Associated Press has reported that New Zealand police say multiple fatalities at two mosques in city of Christchurch, one person taken into custody. New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch. No details were immediately available. A neighbour described mass casualties inside the mosque and said he saw the gunman flee.

According to local reports, the second shooting has taken place at 'Linwood Masjid Mosque' in Linwood. A man who took in people who escaped from the mosque has shared their description of the gunman. He was white, aged in his 30s or 40s and wearing a uniform, but he had not been able to ascertain what the uniform was, Oakford Close resident Robert Weatherhead was quoted as saying by NZ Herald. "[They said] 'he had a lot of magazines strapped to his legs'," Weatherhead said. A man who was in Al Noor Mosque during a shooting says it was absolutely full for noon prayers. He believed many have been killed.

US ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown issued a statement in the wake of the multiple attacks on Christchurch mosques on Friday. "We’re heartbroken over the events in Christchurch today. We stand with our Kiwi friends and neighbors and our prayers are with you. Kia kaha," he said.

All Mosques in New Zealand to Remain Shut Today | New Zealand police have warned all mosques countrywide to shut their doors due to a "very serious and tragic incident involving an active shooter." "One person is in custody, however, police believe there may be other offenders," the police said on Twitter.

Jacinda Ardern,NZ Prime Minister on shooting at a Mosque in Christchurch: This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence. Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet. pic.twitter.com/xzTHBjk4Xq

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the event as "extreme and unprecedented violence". Police were "actively managing the situation". She will be flying to Wellington where she will speak with agents as soon as she lands. "I'm not currently in a position to confirm the number of deaths or injuries," Ardern said. "This is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days." Ardern looked to be struggling to keep her emotions in check as she spoke, reports local media.

A man, who would only be known as Nour, who crawled to safety amid the carnage of the shooting has told Christchurch Star about the incident. Nour in the front row of prayers when the gunman came in. "First he shot people outside. Then he came in the front," he was quoted saying. He heard the gun being reloaded about three times. The gunman began shooting in all directions.

A woman told the Christchurch Star she lay in her car near the mosque as four to five men came running towards her. She was unsure if they were gunmen. Moments earlier she heard what she thought was gunfire. "When the noise got louder I saw four or five men running. I put my seat down and lay down so they wouldn't see me. I didn't think I'd live to see this happening in my country," she was quoted as saying.

A local news organisation, Newshub, said that it could be the highest death toll from a gun attack in recent New Zealand history. PM Jacinda's spokesperson was quoted as saying that the emergency response system has been activated and all major agencies will meet with the Prime Minister in Parliament's bunker.

The shooter in New Zealand posted a manifesto on 8chan, said ‘subscribe to PewDiePie" & then live-streamed himself massacring innocent people in a mosque. These right wing terrorists are being radicalized on the internet. On YouTube. In these cesspools of hatred. Vile terrorists.

The gunmen apparently posted on controversial website 8chan and said, "subscribe to PewDiePie" before live-streaming himself massacring people in a mosque.

I'm horrified by the reports I’m following of the serious shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "horrified" by the attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, adding he was following the developments.

Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK

Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.

New Zealand police has requested people not to share or upload video live-streamed by the gunman.

New Zealand police have asked parents not to panic due to the lockdown as schools were taking care of their children. They said that they don't know by when will the lockdown be lifted but they will directly communicate with residents and posts updates on social media.

This is an awfully, awfully, sad day for New Zealand. There are lessons here from which we must all learn.

Deputy prime minister of New Zealand Winston Peters has tweeted it is “an awfully, awfully sad day”.

PM Jacinda Ardern has flown to Wellington for a crisis meeting of national security agencies and is scheduled to hold another press conference after that meeting. Central Christchurch is still under complete lockdown, people have been warned not to leave their homes, and for parents have been instructed to not attempt to retrieve their children from school, as they will be looked after by teachers and staff. Police have asked people across the country to not go to any mosque.

The mayor of Christchurch Lianne Dalziel is speaking to ABC news at the moment. "This has been a shock, a shock to a city that has been through so much already. I’m shocked beyond words. I cannot think of the right words to say," she says. "The police are doing absolutely everything they can... and they are seeking to get the matter under control and as soon as they are in a position to get the situation under control, we will end the lockdown of our facilities."

New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed that four people are in custody, but that things are moving very quickly. He did not confirm if it is a terrorist attack, but says “it does not get more serious than this”, adding that there a number of IEDs attached to cars that have been made safe now. "We cannot assume if the condition is safe now," he says.

Police has not yet confirmed the number of people killed in the attacks and an official confirmation of the death toll is still awaited. ,

