New Zealand Shooting LIVE: Several Feared Dead After Attacks on 2 Mosques, Police Say Gunman Still Active

Event Highlights
- 'Can't Confirm if Terrorist Attack': NZ Police
- Decided to Stick With Love: Tim Cook
- Aussie PM is 'Horrified'
- Highest Death Toll in New Zealand's History?
- New Zealand Mosques Shut
- New Zealand 'Heartbroken'
- 2nd Shooting in Linwood, Gunman in His 40s
- 2nd Shooting in Another Mosque
- PM Jacinda Calls Incident NZ's Darkest Day
- 300 People Were in Mosque
- One Person Taken Into Custody
- Active Shooting Unfolds at Hosp
- One Gunman Believed to be Australian
- Bomb in Car
- Gunmen Live Stream Video as They Open Fire
- Bangladeshi Cric Team Saved
A Bangladeshi journalist Mohammad Islam, in a tweet reported that the entire Bangladesh cricket team were among those who escaped from the mosque near Hagley park, where the shooting took place."Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," he wrote.
New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed that four people are in custody, but that things are moving very quickly. He did not confirm if it is a terrorist attack, but says “it does not get more serious than this”, adding that there a number of IEDs attached to cars that have been made safe now. "We cannot assume if the condition is safe now," he says.
The mayor of Christchurch Lianne Dalziel is speaking to ABC news at the moment. "This has been a shock, a shock to a city that has been through so much already. I’m shocked beyond words. I cannot think of the right words to say," she says. "The police are doing absolutely everything they can... and they are seeking to get the matter under control and as soon as they are in a position to get the situation under control, we will end the lockdown of our facilities."
PM Jacinda Ardern has flown to Wellington for a crisis meeting of national security agencies and is scheduled to hold another press conference after that meeting. Central Christchurch is still under complete lockdown, people have been warned not to leave their homes, and for parents have been instructed to not attempt to retrieve their children from school, as they will be looked after by teachers and staff. Police have asked people across the country to not go to any mosque.
Deputy prime minister of New Zealand Winston Peters has tweeted it is “an awfully, awfully sad day”.
This is an awfully, awfully, sad day for New Zealand. There are lessons here from which we must all learn.— Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) March 15, 2019
New Zealand police have asked parents not to panic due to the lockdown as schools were taking care of their children. They said that they don't know by when will the lockdown be lifted but they will directly communicate with residents and posts updates on social media.
2/4 taken care of by schools. On advice from Police, schools will communicate directly with parents when the lock down is lifted.The safety of the community is our priority.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
4/4 Media please note the stand up with Commissioner Mike Bush has been pushed back to 5.30pm. This will be held at the Royal Society on Turnbull Street, Thorndon, Wellington.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
New Zealand police has requested people not to share or upload video live-streamed by the gunman.
Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his condolences, quoting Martin Luther King, Jr.
Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "horrified" by the attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, adding he was following the developments.
I'm horrified by the reports I’m following of the serious shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019
The gunmen apparently posted on controversial website 8chan and said, "subscribe to PewDiePie" before live-streaming himself massacring people in a mosque.
The shooter in New Zealand posted a manifesto on 8chan, said ‘subscribe to PewDiePie" & then live-streamed himself massacring innocent people in a mosque. These right wing terrorists are being radicalized on the internet. On YouTube. In these cesspools of hatred. Vile terrorists.— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) March 15, 2019
A local news organisation, Newshub, said that it could be the highest death toll from a gun attack in recent New Zealand history. PM Jacinda's spokesperson was quoted as saying that the emergency response system has been activated and all major agencies will meet with the Prime Minister in Parliament's bunker.
A woman told the Christchurch Star she lay in her car near the mosque as four to five men came running towards her. She was unsure if they were gunmen. Moments earlier she heard what she thought was gunfire. "When the noise got louder I saw four or five men running. I put my seat down and lay down so they wouldn't see me. I didn't think I'd live to see this happening in my country," she was quoted as saying.
A man, who would only be known as Nour, who crawled to safety amid the carnage of the shooting has told Christchurch Star about the incident. Nour in the front row of prayers when the gunman came in. "First he shot people outside. Then he came in the front," he was quoted saying. He heard the gun being reloaded about three times. The gunman began shooting in all directions.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the event as "extreme and unprecedented violence". Police were "actively managing the situation". She will be flying to Wellington where she will speak with agents as soon as she lands. "I'm not currently in a position to confirm the number of deaths or injuries," Ardern said. "This is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days." Ardern looked to be struggling to keep her emotions in check as she spoke, reports local media.
Jacinda Ardern,NZ Prime Minister on shooting at a Mosque in Christchurch: This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence. Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet. pic.twitter.com/xzTHBjk4Xq— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
All Mosques in New Zealand to Remain Shut Today | New Zealand police have warned all mosques countrywide to shut their doors due to a "very serious and tragic incident involving an active shooter." "One person is in custody, however, police believe there may be other offenders," the police said on Twitter.
According to local reports, the second shooting has taken place at 'Linwood Masjid Mosque' in Linwood. A man who took in people who escaped from the mosque has shared their description of the gunman. He was white, aged in his 30s or 40s and wearing a uniform, but he had not been able to ascertain what the uniform was, Oakford Close resident Robert Weatherhead was quoted as saying by NZ Herald. "[They said] 'he had a lot of magazines strapped to his legs'," Weatherhead said. A man who was in Al Noor Mosque during a shooting says it was absolutely full for noon prayers. He believed many have been killed.
Associated Press has reported that New Zealand police say multiple fatalities at two mosques in city of Christchurch, one person taken into custody. New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch. No details were immediately available. A neighbour described mass casualties inside the mosque and said he saw the gunman flee.
"What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Ardern said the attacker has "no place in New Zealand." "For now my thoughts and I'm sure the thoughts of all New Zealanders are with those who have been affected their families," she said.
Around 300 people were reportedly inside the mosque for Friday prayers. New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said in a Facebook video there had been "multiple fatalities, as far as we know, at two locations." He named the two locations as mosques in Christchurch, but added he didn't know if there were other areas under threat. "We are dealing with a very serious and tragic series of events," he said. "They involve an active shooter, they involve multiple fatalities." Bush said they had one person in custody but didn't know if there were other people involved.
"We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident," police said in a statement. "We urge New Zealanders to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. We are mobilising resources nationally and support is being brought into the District," it read. According to CNN, one person has been taken into custody.
There are reports of a third active shooting unfolding outside Christchurch Hospital. The Guardian is reporting police as saying there is a bomb on Strickland Street in Christchurch. "The bomb is located inside a beige Subaru that has crashed on Strickland Street, about 3km from the Al Noor Mosque where the shooting took place," the Guardian reported.
A body has been seen lying near Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and a second gunman has been seen near Linwood Masjid mosque. One of the gunmen is believed to be an Australian who has written a 37-page manifesto declaring his intentions, reports local media. In it, he says "it is a terrorist attack."
Injured people are still being rushed to Christchurch Hospital. One injured person was just helped out of a police car. There is a large police presence at the hospital with many armed officers. The public should not attend Christchurch Hospital unless it's an emergency, Canterbury DHb spokeswoman was quoted as saying by local media.
Several Bangladeshi cricket team players took to Twitter to confirm the team's safety and their "close escape" from active shooters. A cricket match was scheduled between Bangladesh and New Zealand tomorrow.
Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack— Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019
Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us— Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) March 15, 2019
Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere!! #ChristchurchMosque— Shrinivas (@chinu1501) March 15, 2019
Sports writer at the New Zealand Herald in Auckland has reported that there is a bomb in a car on Strickland St. A Christchurch Star reporter saw a dead body lying close at Palazzo Lane near Al Noor Mosque. The body has been covered with clothing. A witness has seen a child lying in the middle of Deans Ave and another man has told the Herald his relative was shot inside the mosque.
The gunmen were reportedly live streaming the video while shooting people in Christchurch mosques, where several people had arrived for morning prayer on Juma. Netizens have shared the video on social media. However, we would not be sharing it due to the sensitive content. The men can be seen opening fire at people sitting on the floor of the mosque.
Emergency services personnel push stretchers carrying a person into a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch, New Zealand. (Reuters)
A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.
He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived
Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere."
According to a New Zealand based news agency New Zealand Herald, there are reports of a third active shooting unfolding outside Christchurch Hospital.
