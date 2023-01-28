Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, declared a state of emergency as torrential rain flooded several parts of the city, forcing evacuations on Friday. A report by New Zealand-based news outlet Stuff said that the city and adjoining regions like the North Island were warned of more rains over the weekend.

Visuals shared by New Zealand-based news agencies showed the Auckland airport flooded and the authorities there also cancelled all flights flying in and out of Auckland in response to the heavy rains until Sunday.

Auckland bus way swamped pic.twitter.com/9XIcsm2Lrz— Adam (@CrazyIdeasNZ) January 27, 2023

Power outage has been reported by several hundred residents and businesses. People have been evacuated from low-lying areas.

A report by the BBC said that Auckland received 75% of its usual summer rainfall in just 15 hours. New Zealand’s national forecaster said that residents will continue to feel the impact of the last 24 hours for a long time to come.

A separate report by Stuff said that three people have died. Two people died in Wairau Valley on the North Shore and one person died in Remuera.

Auckland’s mayor, Wayne Brown, said all steps are being taken to ensure help reaches those who are in need in a press conference. He also said that he did not implement emergency orders earlier because at that time he was not yet advised by the duty controller to make such a move.

“I made this declaration of emergency immediately on receiving the advice from the duty controller that I should do so. There’s been some speculation that I could have acted sooner, but I couldn’t. This is a formal process … it’s not to be taken lightly. I’ve listened to the professionals in the field,” Brown was quoted as saying by Stuff.

He said that emergency and infrastructure services in the city have been hit and rescuers are overwhelmed by the storm’s impact. The New Zealand Defence Force have been deployed to help evacuations and emergency shelters which have been set up across the city.

He has also said infrastructure and emergency services had been “overwhelmed" by the impacts of the storm. In a statement, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had been dealing with roughly 1,500 calls for assistance.

However, some critics of Wayne Brown said that if the mayor acted sooner then Auckland’s not-so-privileged residents could have been evacuated.

Several traffic accidents were reported, the BBC said and major roads were blocked due to floods. Photos shared on social media showed people trapped in flood waters and being rescued via kayaks.

