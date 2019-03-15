New Zealand Terror Attack LIVE: 40 Killed After 'Extremist' Australian Gunman Opens Fire at 2 Mosques

Mar 15, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

-Multiple people were shot dead after attackers opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch during Friday afternoon prayers.

-Four suspects – three men and a woman – are in police custody and multiple explosive devices have been found attached to cars across the city.

-Police commissioner Mike Bush in a press conference has asked everyone to avoid visiting a mosque and told the residents of Christchurch to “Close your doors until you hear from us again.”

-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, said it was “One of New Zealand’s darkest days”, calling the attacks “an unprecedented act of violence”.

-Christchurch has been placed under a complete lockdown, with schools and public buildings closed. The school lockdown was later lifted but residents urged to stay indoors.

-The attacker is believed to have livestreamed at least one of the attacks. Police have urged people not to share the “distressing” footage.