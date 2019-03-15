New Zealand Terror Attack LIVE: 49 Killed After 'Extremist' Australian Gunman Opens Fire at 2 Mosques

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, in a Facebook post, has called for solidarity in the aftermath of the shooting. "It looks as if this was a very deliberate, cold, hard and deliberate, decision to undertake this attack in the first place. But to choose Christchurch to prove to the world that nowhere was safe, and to choose Christchurch in that way, I guess, shows the randomness ... The act of terrorism is designed to cause terror and the only way that we can combat that force is to join together and to care for each other across religious lines, every line that you can imagine that we divide ourselves by. We’ve got to make this unite us, not divide us," she says.
A Bangladeshi journalist Mohammad Isam, in a tweet reported that the entire Bangladesh cricket team were among those who escaped from the mosque near Hagley park, where the shooting took place."Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," he wrote.
The man who livestreamed himself attacking a Christchurch mosque and murdering at least 40 people identified himself online before the rampage as Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant, The Guardian reported. On a now-deleted Twitter account, Tarrant reportedly posted multiple photos of what appear to be machine gun magazines and a link to what is being described as a manifesto for his actions.
CLICK TO WATCH | Christchurch Mosque Terror Attack: What We Know So Far
At least 40 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch city on Friday.
Police Commissioner Mike Bush says that the death toll in mosque massacre has risen to 49. "A man has been charged with murder and will appear in court tomorrow. One of those arrested may have had nothing to do with the attack, the two other people arrested in possession of firearms are still being investigated," he said.
CLICK TO READ | 'You May Have Chosen Us But We Utterly Reject You': Full Text of New Zealand PM's Speech After Attack
Addressing the nation from the Beehive tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: It is with extreme sadness that I tell you that as at 7pm tonight, we believe that 40 people have lost their lives in this act of extreme violence.
-Forty people been killed and 20 injured in a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, which occurred during afternoon prayers. Three people , one of them confirmed an Australian-born man , are in custody.
-It was described as “a terrorist attack” by NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and an “extremist, right-wing violent terrorist attack” by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.
-Christchurch remains on high alert with the police issuing strict advisories to stay indoors and "keep all doors closed".
-Ardern said: “Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not.”
-The attacker is believed to have livestreamed at least one of the attacks on Facebook. Even while the police urged people not to share the “distressing” footage, the 17-minute clip has gone viral on the internet.
Flags will be at half-mast in Australia today, the Australian PM Scott Morisson has announced in a tweet.
Out of respect and in condolence for all those killed in the terrorist attack in New Zealand, I have asked for flags to be flown at half-mast. pic.twitter.com/0qgIrmdgoH— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a statement in condemnation of the shootings at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch, claiming 40 lives and leaving 20 injured. "Terrrorism does not have a religion," he says.
Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019
Australian PM Confirms One Accused Australian-born | Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, has just confirmed that the shooter who was taken into custody was an “Australian-born citizen”. He says Australian authorities are now involved in investigations. Morrison also condemned the shooting as “a right-wing extremist attack” and offered his support to Muslims.“I particularly want to express my sincere prayers and thoughts to those New Zealanders and Australians of Islamic faith today, who have been the victims of this callous right-wing extremist attack,” he said.
-Multiple people were shot dead after attackers opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch during Friday afternoon prayers.
-Four suspects – three men and a woman – are in police custody and multiple explosive devices have been found attached to cars across the city.
-Police commissioner Mike Bush in a press conference has asked everyone to avoid visiting a mosque and told the residents of Christchurch to “Close your doors until you hear from us again.”
-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, said it was “One of New Zealand’s darkest days”, calling the attacks “an unprecedented act of violence”.
-Christchurch has been placed under a complete lockdown, with schools and public buildings closed. The school lockdown was later lifted but residents urged to stay indoors.
-The attacker is believed to have livestreamed at least one of the attacks. Police have urged people not to share the “distressing” footage.
New Zealand police say they're not aware of other suspects beyond the four who have been arrested after two mosque shootings but they can't be certain. Police Commissioner Mike Bush did not elaborate on the suspects who are in custody. The shootings occurred at two mosques in the Christchurch area during Friday afternoon prayers.
The New Zealand police, in a tweet, confirmed that the lockdown on schools for now has been lifted.
Police can now confirm the lock down of schools throughout Christchurch has been lifted. We would like to reassure members of the public that there is a large Police presence in the city and the safety of the community is our priority.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Final New Zealand-Bangladesh Test Called off After Mosque Shootings in Christchurch
New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday (March 15) cancelled the third Test after multiple people were killed in gun attacks on mosques in Christchurch, including one that was attended by the Bangladeshi team.
New Zealand police commissioner Bush was asked about the video that is circulating online, shot by the attacker while he went on a shooting rampage. Bush said police were doing everything in their power to get the video taken down from the website and that “It’s very disturbing, it shouldn’t be in the public domain."
A Malaysian was among those wounded during a shooting at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, Malaysia’s High Commission in New Zealand confirmed in a tweet.
As reported, there was a shooting incident in Christchurch mosque at 1.40 pm today. The High Comm is in close contact with the local authorities to get further details on the victims. So far, one Malaysian is confirmed injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital.— HCMalaysiaWellington (@MYHCWellington) March 15, 2019
New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed that four people are in custody, but that things are moving very quickly. He did not confirm if it is a terrorist attack, but says “it does not get more serious than this”, adding that there a number of IEDs attached to cars that have been made safe now. "We cannot assume if the condition is safe now," he says.
The mayor of Christchurch Lianne Dalziel is speaking to ABC news at the moment. "This has been a shock, a shock to a city that has been through so much already. I’m shocked beyond words. I cannot think of the right words to say," she says. "The police are doing absolutely everything they can... and they are seeking to get the matter under control and as soon as they are in a position to get the situation under control, we will end the lockdown of our facilities."
PM Jacinda Ardern has flown to Wellington for a crisis meeting of national security agencies and is scheduled to hold another press conference after that meeting. Central Christchurch is still under complete lockdown, people have been warned not to leave their homes, and for parents have been instructed to not attempt to retrieve their children from school, as they will be looked after by teachers and staff. Police have asked people across the country to not go to any mosque.
Deputy prime minister of New Zealand Winston Peters has tweeted it is “an awfully, awfully sad day”.
This is an awfully, awfully, sad day for New Zealand. There are lessons here from which we must all learn.— Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) March 15, 2019
New Zealand police have asked parents not to panic due to the lockdown as schools were taking care of their children. They said that they don't know by when will the lockdown be lifted but they will directly communicate with residents and posts updates on social media.
2/4 taken care of by schools. On advice from Police, schools will communicate directly with parents when the lock down is lifted.The safety of the community is our priority.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
4/4 Media please note the stand up with Commissioner Mike Bush has been pushed back to 5.30pm. This will be held at the Royal Society on Turnbull Street, Thorndon, Wellington.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
New Zealand police has requested people not to share or upload video live-streamed by the gunman.
Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his condolences, quoting Martin Luther King, Jr.
Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019
Armed Offenders Squad push back members of the public following a shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. (Reuters)
Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV— Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019
Several Bangladeshi cricket team players took to Twitter to confirm the team's safety and their "close escape" from active shooters.
Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack— Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019
Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us— Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) March 15, 2019
Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere!! #ChristchurchMosque— Shrinivas (@chinu1501) March 15, 2019
