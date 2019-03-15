New Zealand Terror Attack LIVE: 49 Killed After 'Extremist' Australian Gunman Opens Fire at 2 Mosques

Mar 15, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

-Forty people been killed and 20 injured in a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, which occurred during afternoon prayers. Three people , one of them confirmed an Australian-born man , are in custody.

-It was described as “a terrorist attack” by NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and an “extremist, right-wing violent terrorist attack” by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

-Christchurch remains on high alert with the police issuing strict advisories to stay indoors and "keep all doors closed".

-Ardern said: “Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not.”

-The attacker is believed to have livestreamed at least one of the attacks on Facebook. Even while the police urged people not to share the “distressing” footage, the 17-minute clip has gone viral on the internet.