English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Zealand's Pedal-powered Politician Gives Birth to Baby Boy
Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday's one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery.
Source: Instagram/Julie Genter
Loading...
Wellington: A New Zealand government minister who made global headlines when she cycled to hospital for the birth of her first child has delivered a healthy baby boy, her office said Wednesday.
Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday's one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery.
Her action, dubbed "the most onbrand thing ever" by colleagues, was featured in media outlets across the world and drew an enthusiastic online response.
"WHAT A BABE," tweeted Hollywood star Kristin Bell, while others described her as "one tough lady".
Genter, who was 42 weeks pregnant, said the car was too small to accommodate her "support crew" and the bike ride "put me in the best possible mood".
After being induced, she gave birth late Tuesday.
"We're overjoyed to announce the safe arrival of our son at 18.03 this evening, weighing almost 4.3kg (9 lb 8oz)," she posted on social media.
"We waited a very long time for labour to start, but when it did it was short and sharp."
Genter plans to take three months' maternity leave.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who returned from six weeks' maternity leave this month after the birth of daughter Neve, congratulated her colleague.
"So pleased to hear of the safe arrival of the newest addition to the parliamentary play group. Hope you enjoy those very special first few days," she tweeted.
Ardern, who was elected last year, became only the second world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990.
Also Watch
Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday's one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery.
Her action, dubbed "the most onbrand thing ever" by colleagues, was featured in media outlets across the world and drew an enthusiastic online response.
"WHAT A BABE," tweeted Hollywood star Kristin Bell, while others described her as "one tough lady".
Genter, who was 42 weeks pregnant, said the car was too small to accommodate her "support crew" and the bike ride "put me in the best possible mood".
After being induced, she gave birth late Tuesday.
"We're overjoyed to announce the safe arrival of our son at 18.03 this evening, weighing almost 4.3kg (9 lb 8oz)," she posted on social media.
"We waited a very long time for labour to start, but when it did it was short and sharp."
Genter plans to take three months' maternity leave.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who returned from six weeks' maternity leave this month after the birth of daughter Neve, congratulated her colleague.
"So pleased to hear of the safe arrival of the newest addition to the parliamentary play group. Hope you enjoy those very special first few days," she tweeted.
Ardern, who was elected last year, became only the second world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru FC Face Acid Test Against Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup Tie
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- How the Western Media Dissected the News of Desi Girl Priyanka and Disney Boy Nick's Engagement
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...