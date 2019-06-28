Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

New Zealand's 'Hell Pizza' Chain Under Fire for Serving 'Fake Meat'

After selling thousands of the pizzas to customers around the country, Hell Pizza revealed on Wednesday that the patties were a plant-based meatless creation from US company Beyond Meat.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Zealand's 'Hell Pizza' Chain Under Fire for Serving 'Fake Meat'
Representational image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Wellington: New Zealand pizza chain, Hell Pizza on Friday denied misleading customers by covertly serving fake meat, despite a lawyer's warning that the company might have breached a trade act.

Thousands of Kiwis unwittingly sampled its Burger Pizza, launched on June 21, featuring a "medium rare burger patty" as a pizza topping, reports stuff.co.nz.

After selling thousands of the pizzas to customers around the country, Hell Pizza revealed on Wednesday that the patties were a plant-based meatless creation from US company Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat uses ingredients that mimic the composition of real meat, like pea protein, coconut oil and potato starch, to create products that look and cook like beef.

Marketing lawyer Rae Nield said there was a high risk Hell was in breach of the Fair Trading Act, which protects consumers from being misled.

"What does a reasonable consumer expect if it says 'burger' and there's no qualifier - it doesn't say 'veggie' or 'meat-free'. A reasonable consumer is going to think that means meat," Nield said.

Although the company had since updated the pizza's ingredients list on its website to include "medium-rare Beyond Meat burger patty", Nield said it was still on questionable legal grounds, stuff.co.nz reported.

A spokesman for the Commerce Commission said on Friday it had received two complaints about the "burger patties" on Hell pizzas and they would be assessed as part of the commission's usual process.

Ben Cumming, General Manager of Hell Pizza, said although customers were told the patties were plant-based only if they asked, nobody had been misled.

The company assured there had been no breach of the Act.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram