CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Turkey-Syria EarthquakeSpy BalloonSri LankaRussia-Ukraine WarPakistan
Home » News » World » Newly Married Hindu Man Found Dead in Pakistan's Sindh, One Arrested
1-MIN READ

Newly Married Hindu Man Found Dead in Pakistan's Sindh, One Arrested

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 15:47 IST

Sindh, Pakistan

Daulat Kohli was badly tortured before being strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found. (Credits: Twitter/ The Rise News)

Daulat Kohli was badly tortured before being strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found. (Credits: Twitter/ The Rise News)

The victim was married on February 8 and had gone missing on February 11. The family alleged that he was killed by two local Muslim friends after they had an argument

A newly married Pakistani Hindu was allegedly murdered in Sindh’s Sanghar division.

Daulat Kohli, 19, was missing for 2 days and was found dead in an agricultural field near his house in Khipro village on Monday, The Rise News reported.

According to a report in ANI, Daulat Kohli was tortured before he was strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found.

The victim was married on February 8 and had gone missing on February 11. The family alleged that he was killed by two local Muslim friends after they had an argument.

Police have arrested a man from the Kohli community. However, The Rise News claimed that the local influential person behind the murder is being protected.

Hindus, a minority in the Islamic country of Pakistan, are frequently targeted with hatred, kidnappings, rapes, forced marriages, and death.

Earlier in December, there was outrage in Pakistan’s Sindh after a Hindu woman Daya Bheel was brutally murdered.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. pakistan
  2. Sindh
first published:February 16, 2023, 15:44 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 15:47 IST
Read More