News18 Evening Digest: Afghan Government to Be Formed in Days, Says Pakistan Foreign Minister & Other Top Stories

India Inches Towards Another 1 Cr Vaccine Record in Single-day, 72 Lakh Doses Administered by 3pm

Three days after administering a record one crore vaccine doses, the highest single day tally since the roll out of the Covid-19 immunisation drive in January, India is set to again cross the one crore mark on Tuesday. As per data available with News18, more than 72 lakh doses were already administered by 3pm across the country. READ MORE

US Pilot Flies Into Eye of Hurricane Ida, Chilling Video Goes Viral

Apowerful category 4 storm called Hurricane Ida made a landfall in American state Louisiana on Sunday. A video showing a pilot flying into the eye of the storm has left netizens in shock. The video was shared on Twitter by the National Hurricane Centre which focuses on the Atlantic basin. According to National hurricane Centre, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with wind gusts of 185 mph. READ MORE

Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Wounds 8: Coalition

Adrone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport wounded eight people on Tuesday, said the Saudi-led coalition battling Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. Following an earlier reported attack, “a second drone attempting to attack Abha International Airport was intercepted and shot down", the coalition said in a statement carried by the kingdom’s official Al-Ekhbariya television channel. READ MORE

Afghan Government to Be Formed in Days, Says Pakistan Foreign Minister

Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban’s conquest of the country. “We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad. READ MORE

Road Accident in Rajasthan’s Nagaur Leaves 12 Dead, Including 2 Minors

Twelve pilgrims were killed and six others injured in a collision between a multi utility vehicle and a truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred near the Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, they said, adding eight women and two minors were among those killed. READ MORE

Dale Steyn Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket, Feels ‘Bittersweet But Grateful’

Dale Steyn retires: South Africa’s legendary pacer Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Steyn, aged 38 and one of the fastest bowlers ever, took to Twitter to make the announcement. “And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe maybe this year will be better than last. I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass," Steyn said in his statement. READ MORE

Actor Ilhana Dhillon Had 7 Fractures in Accident. She Thanks Fans For Prayers

On August 17, actor Ihana Dhillon, who worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, met with an accident and sustained serious injuries. In fact, the accident was so dangerous the actor had seven fractures in her body. Ilhana was admitted to the ICU of a hospital. The actor’s birthday also came while she was still in the hospital receiving treatment. READ MORE

