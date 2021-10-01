News18 Evening Digest: Australia to Lift International Covid-19 Travel Ban & Other Top Stories

Australia to Lift 18-month International Covid-19 Travel Ban From November

Australia has outlined plans to lift a pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November. But no date has yet been set for welcoming international tourists back. Travel restrictions that have trapped most Australians and permanent residents at home over the past 18 months would be removed when 80% of the population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. READ MORE

Methamphetamine Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized in Gujarat Railway Station; Three Held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons for alleged possession of nearly 1 kg of methamphetamine, worth Rs 1 crore, at a railway station in Gujarat, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the NCB’s zonal unit nabbed a drug peddler and two local receivers at Kalupur railway station on Wednesday, zonal director of NCB, S K Mishra said. READ MORE

Pakistan Bans Air Travel for Unvaccinated Passengers

Pakistan’s civil aviation authority on Friday banned air travel by unvaccinated passengers, as the country tries to make a stronger push for vaccinations and avoid stringent lockdowns in the future, media reports said. Adhering to National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) directive, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, in a notification, said that from October 1, only fully vaccinated passengers aged 18 and above will be allowed to undertake air travel, to, from and within Pakistan, provided they furnish proof of certification against the COVID-19. READ MORE

7 Killed in Storm-triggered Landslides in Indonesia; 1 Person Rescued

Seven people were killed in a landslide triggered by torrential storms on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, authorities said, as they warned continuing rainfall could cause further ground movement on Friday. A day after the landslide hit two adjacent houses in Padang Pariaman district on Wednesday, seven bodies were pulled out of the mud, while another person was rescued alive with broken bones. READ MORE

Declare Bhagavad Gita National Book, Make it Compulsory in Schools, Colleges: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ be declared the national book of India and its teaching-learning made compulsory across all levels of education in the country “to stop the eroding of values". The saffron outfit also demanded that programmes on the reading of the scripture be organised periodically at government institutions to promote values and a strong sense of duty among bureaucrats as there has been “a continuous collapse of ethical values". READ MORE

After Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra, Veteran Striker SV Sunil Retires from International Hockey

SV Sunil, the veteran forward and star striker of India men’s field hockey team, announced his retirement from international hockey on Friday. The Arjuna awardee from Somwarpet in Coorg made a memorable international debut in 2007 at the Asia Cup in 2007 which India won after beating Pakistan in the final. The two-time Olympian remained the cynosure of the Indian forwardline for over a decade with fine performances. READ MORE

