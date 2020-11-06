News18 Evening Digest: Biden Leads in Georgia, Here's When You Can Expect US Election Results and Other Top Stories

‘Ruby Red’ Georgia Hasn’t Swung for a Democrat Since Bill Clinton in 1992. Now It May Flip Out Trump

Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead on Friday in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, US media said, with votes still left to count. The former vice president ate away at President Donald Trump's initial lead in the southern state and is now ahead by 917 votes, CNN and Fox News reported. Trump won Georgia by five percentage points in 2016. Read More

As Counting Continues on Day 4, Here's When You Can Expect Final Results of US Elections

Joseph R Biden Jr has pulled ahead of President Trump in Georgia, a state with 16 electoral votes where a win would bring him to 269, or within one electoral vote of the presidency. If Biden were to win Georgia and then win Nevada or Arizona — both states in which he is leading — or Pennsylvania, where the continued counting of ballots is methodically erasing Trump’s advantage, he would become the president-elect. Read More

Karnataka Bans Sale and Use of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali to Arrest Spread of Covid-19

In order to arrest the spread of Covid-19 , the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have banned the sale and use of firecrackers to contain virus during Diwali celebrations. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the state government will be issuing an order banning the use of firecrackers during Deepavali, due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Read More

Arvind Kejriwal Govt Gives Nod to Prosecute Umar Khalid Under UAPA

Police have received prosecution sanction from the Kejriwal government against Umar Khalid, a former JNU student leader, in connection with a case related to the February communal violence in northeast Delhi, officials said on Friday. "We have given prosecution sanction in all the Delhi riots related cases registered by the police. Now, it is up to the courts to see who are the accused," a senior Delhi government functionary said. The sanction has been received against Khalid in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, in which he was booked under the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Read More

UPI Transaction Cap For Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay, PhonePe And Others, But Should You Worry?

The digital payments space in India, specifically the UPI payments services, is about to undergo a major shakeup. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made it official that a new cap will be applicable from January 1, 2021 which mandates that no Third Party App Providers (TPAPs) can exceed more than 30% of the total volume of UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, transactions. This will impact players including PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and Mobikwik, as well as the new entrant WhatsApp Pay, to name a few. NPCI believes this is to protect the UPI ecosystem as it scales up and to address the risks. Read More

Sunil Chhteri Opens Up on Life in a Bio-Bubble, Welcomes Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in ISL

The upcoming season of the Indian Super League is going to be one like no other due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the top football tournament in the country being held in bio-secure bubble. The 2020-21 ISL season will take place entirely in Goa, with matches being played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. Read More