News18 Evening Digest: China, Taliban Hold Their First Dialogue in Kabul & Other Top Stories

China, Taliban Hold Their First Dialogue in Kabul After Terror Group Seized Afghanistan

China has established its first diplomatic contact with the Taliban in Kabul after the militant group took control of Afghanistan and the two sides now have “unimpeded and effective communication", a Chinese official said on Wednesday. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. READ MORE

‘Does He Even Understand Monetisation?’ Sitharaman Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Congress For Criticising Monetisation Plan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on those criticising the Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan, wondering if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails. Speaking to reporters in the financial capital, Sitharaman said it is Congress that received kickbacks by selling resources such as land and mines. READ MORE

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Becomes Uttarakhand’s Brand Ambassador for Art, Tourism, Culture

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was on Wednesday made Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador for art, tourism, and culture. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement after Rajan met him at his official residence. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE | Afghan Passports With Indian Visas Stolen in Kabul by Pakistan ISI Backed Terror Group

In what could have turned into a massive security nightmare for New Delhi, CNN-News18 has learnt that several Afghan passports with Indian visas were stolen at a private travel agency in Kabul after it was raided by an armed group of Urdu speaking men backed by Pakistan ISI between August 15 and 16 soon, after the Taliban takeover in the city. The private travel agency works in coordination with the Indian embassy in Kabul for the facilitation of Indian visas for Afghan nationals. READ MORE

Long-lasting Covid Symptoms Rarer in Children Than in Adults , Says New Research

When COVID-19 arrived, it quickly became clear that older age was the biggest risk factor for developing severe disease. Indeed, there are few diseases for which age is so clearly the most important risk factor. NHS doctors have seen this daily. There have been over 131,000 UK deaths from COVID-19, but early research (still awaiting review by other scientists) suggests that very few children (fewer than 30 in the UK) have died from COVID-19 or related conditions. Consequently, children have been regarded as being at low risk. READ MORE

Bank Employees’ Family Pension to Hike to 30% of Last Salary, Increase by Rs 30,000-35,000

In a bid to provide relief to families of bank employees, Union government on Wednesday increased the pension slab. Now, the bank employee’s family will get a pension at uniform slab of 30 per cent of last drawn salary. This move would jump the pension benefits for families to Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, Debasish Panda, Secretary, department of financial services, ministry of finance, added. Earlier the cap has been fixed at Rs 9,284. READ MORE

India Women Schedule for Australia Tour Set to Be Altered Due to Covid-19 Lockdowns

The Indian women cricket team’s schedule for the upcoming tour of Australia could be altered due to the border restriction and COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, according to a media report. India and Australia are set to battle it out across all three formats from next month. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here