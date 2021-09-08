News18 Evening Digest: Fire in Overcrowded Indonesian Prison Kills 41 and Other Top Stories

Fire at Overcrowded Indonesian Prison Kills 41, Authorities Suspect Electrical Fault

Afire tore through an overcrowded Indonesian prison in the early hours of Wednesday when most inmates were asleep, killing 41 people and injuring dozens of others, an official said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze — which was mostly contained within one block that housed prisoners jailed on drug charges — at around 3 am (2000 GMT Tuesday) and evacuated the victims. READ MORE

Non-Smokers’ Lung Cancers Caused By Tumors Arising From Genetic Mutations, Says Study

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has revealed the mystery of how lung cancer arises in people who have never been smokers and may guide the development of more precise clinical treatments. The genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking has found that a majority of these tumors arise from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body. READ MORE

Rajasthan Congress Says Infighting in BJP Unit Has Clearly Surfaced

A day after signs of internal feud surfaced in BJP’s Rajasthan unit ahead of the assembly session, the ruling Congress on Wednesday targeted the opposition party by describing it as an “undisciplined party having six chief ministerial candidates". Commenting on the letter of senior BJP MLA and former speaker Kailash Meghwal to BJP national president J P Nadda against the Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the questions that Meghwal has raised are important. READ MORE

National Conference Will Contest Elections Whenever They Are Held in J&K, Says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party is committed to the struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and special status but will contest elections whenever they are held in the union territory. He was speaking to reporters after paying his respects at NC founder and his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s mausoleum at Naseem Bagh here on his 39th death anniversary. READ MORE

ICC Test Rankings: Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Gain Big After Oval Heroics

All-rounders Shardul Thakur and Chris Woakes have made big gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings updated on Wednesday. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also moved a spot up in the bowlers’ rankings after Indias 157-run win in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday. Thakur scored 57 and 60 in both innings of the Test. READ MORE

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Complains Deepika Padukone Never Shares Food

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 has so far kept the viewers engaged with the moving life stories of people and witty questions. In the upcoming weekend episode of KBC 13, Deepika Padukone, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will grace the show and bring the entertainment dose for the audience. READ MORE

