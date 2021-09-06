News18 Evening Digest: Former France Defender Jean-Pierre Adams Dies Almost 40 Years Falling into a Coma & Other Top Stories

Fatigue, Headache, Hair Loss Most Common Long-Term Side Effects of Covid-19, Survey Shows

With people across the world reporting symptoms even after they are free of SARS-CoV-2, an all-India survey showed fatigue, headache and hair loss among the most common long-term side effects of Covid-19. Pronto Consult, which specialises in doctor perception studies and pharma market insights in India and West Asia, revealed at least 75% of people, who were infected with Covid-19, faced long-term effects.

Former France Defender Jean-Pierre Adams Dies Almost 40 Years Falling into a Coma

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73, almost 40 years after falling into a coma following a medical error, his former clubs, Paris St Germain and Nimes, said on Monday. In 1982, Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation, which caused brain damage.

Rohtak Man Confesses to Killing Family Because They Opposed his Homosexuality

Aman, who allegedly murdered four members of his family in Vijay Nagar Colony in Rohtak, on August 27, has now made fresh revelations, according to sources. Rohtak DSP Gorakhpal Rana on Sunday said that the killer, Abhishek, confessed to killing four people. He had shot his parents, sister and grandmother, because they opposed his homosexual relationship and his plans to undergo a gender change surgery, The Times of India reported.

‘Wrong Information’, Says Coimbatore District Collector After He Was Misquoted On Nipah Virus Case

Coimbatore District Collector Dr GS Sameeran on Monday said he was misquoted about detection of a Nipah virus case in Tamil Nadu. The DC was quoted earlier by ANI as saying that a case of Nipah virus was identified in Coimbatore. But he later tweeted, saying that it's a wrong information and that Coimbatore is taking all necessary precautions in the border.

Akshay Kumar’s Mother Critical in Mumbai Hospital, Actor Flies Back from Shoot in UK: Report

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia has been unwell for a few days and is reportedly in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. The actor was shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks. He he has flown back to tend to his ailing mother, HT reported quoting a source. "Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she's not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision," the source said.

Mallika Sherawat Trolled For her Backless Dress, Bold Look in Old Video

Actor Mallika Sherawat, who created a lot of buzz in Bollywood after her bold scenes in Murder, remains in the news for her bold looks. Sherawat, who made it big in Bollywood, came from a small place in Haryana and is still very active on social media. She remains connected with her fans through Instagram. Mallika keeps sharing her throwback photos and videos on her Instagram account now and then.

Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Monthly Award After Exploits Against England

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award for August following his brilliant performances with both the bat and ball in the ongoing Test series against England. Besides Bumrah, the others in the men's category included England Test skipper Joe Root and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, the ICC announced.

