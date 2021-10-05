News18 Evening Digest: French Clergy Sexually Abused Over 3 Lakh Kids Since 1950 & Other Top Stories

Report Finds 3.30 Lakh Children Were Victims of French Clergy Sex Abuse Since 1950

An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France's Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a report released Tuesday that represents the country's first major accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some 3,000 priests and other people involved in the church — wrongdoing that Catholic authorities covered up over decades in a "systemic manner," according to the president of the commission that issued the report, Jean-Marc Sauvé.

‘Pandora Papers’ Show London is a Key Hub for Tax Avoidance

Transparency advocates are calling on Britain to tighten the country's defenses against money laundering and tax avoidance after a massive leak of financial data showed how London is a key destination of choice for some of the world's richest and most powerful people to conceal their cash. The cache of almost 12 million files shows how wealthy people around the world reportedly set up offshore companies to buy property and avoid taxes.

READ MORE

Shameful for a Person to Plead He Had Been Adopted as Member of Father-in-Law’s Family: Kerala HC

It is rather shameful for a son-in-law to plead that he had been adopted as a member of his father-in-law's family, the Kerala High Court has observed while dismissing an appeal in a property dispute case. The High Court held that a son-in-law cannot have any legal right in his father-in-law's property and building, even if he has spent any amount for the construction of the building.

‘Wasn’t at Lakhimpur, Let Them Probe Me’, Says MoS Ajay Mishra’s Son Booked for Murder, Rioting

Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni's Son, Ashish Mishra, who has been booked for murder and rioting after eight persons were killed on Sunday during farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, told CNN-News18 that he was not present at the spot during the violence. Mishra said: "I was at a different location that was 4-4.5 km away. If there is an FIR against me, then that is wrong. Let them investigate me…they will know the truth."

Now Unlimited Pilgrims Can Visit Char Dham in Uttarakhand as HC Removes Cap

In a major relief to the Uttarakhand government and devotees, the High Court on Tuesday lifted the upper limit on the numbers of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri, four revered shrines of Hindus. The division bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma gave the order while hearing an application filed by the state government.

In Russian Village, Hundreds of Dead Ravens Fall From Sky

In what's nothing short of an apocalyptic scene, hundreds of dead ravens have fallen on earth in a Russian village. The "strange" phenomenon reportedly took place in Ust-Tarka village of Novosibirsk Oblast in south-western Siberia. Locals and experts are baffled as the bodies of black-feathered birds have littered the streets. The area is reporting "several hundred deaths per day" and the veterinary department officials have carried out tests to know the cause of mass bird deaths.

UK Chef Creates Seafood Butter Worth Rs 10k, Voted as ‘Finest Variety’ in the World

There is no debate that butter makes any food, utterly buttery delicious. From the western-inspired sandwiches to desi Indian parathas, butter enhances the flavour of any food it is added too. In India, people use layman terms such as white and yellow butter. Either of the two or even both are absolute must-haves in Indian households.

