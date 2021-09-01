News18 Evening Digest: Google Extends Work From Home Till Next Year & Other Top Stories

Google Extends Work From Home Till Next Year; CEO Says Road Ahead Bumpier Than Expected

Google has extended work from home for employees till next year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company said that employees have the option of working from home till January 10 now, with local offices given the discretion to decide when to require employees to return to work. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that a large number of offices globally are open for business, and tens of thousands of employees are coming back to work on a voluntary basis. READ MORE

FIR Against Payal Rohatgi for Allegedly Defamatory Video Against Nehru-Gandhi Family

Acase has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against the Nehru-Gandhi family in a video shared on social media. The cyber police in Pune city have registered a case against her for allegedly creating a defamatory video on the Nehru-Gandhi family and circulating it on social media, an official said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Swiggy Delivery Agent Shoots Restaurant Owner Dead After Being About Delay in Order

Arestaurant owner in Greater Noida was killed by the delivery agent of online food platform Swiggy allegedly over delay in getting an order ready. Sources told News18 that restaurant owner Sunil Agarwal was shot dead on Tuesday when he tried to intervene a fight between the Swiggy agent and his own staffer. READ MORE

Farah Khan Tests Positive for Covid, Says Contracted Virus Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to recover soon. The director, known for films like “Main Hoon Na", “Om Shanti Om" and “Happy New Year", said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated. READ MORE

Lokayukta Sleuths Raids Sarpanch’s Premises in MP’s Rewa, Shocked to Find Wealth Worth Rs 11 Crore

The special police establishment of Lokayukta in Madhya Pradesh was in shock when they raided the premises of sarpanch Sudha Singh who heads the Gram Panchayat Baijnath in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. She has been found in possession of two bungalows worth Rs 3.5 crore and one of these plush houses is built on one-acre land with a sprawling garden and a swimming pool. READ MORE

Service Dogs Left Behind In Afghanistan Airport Do Not Belong To US Military

After netizens appealed to the US administration to rescue their service dogs left behind in Afghanistan, the Joe Biden government clarified that the animals did not belong to them. Pentagon correspondent Tara Copp shared the US government’s response on Twitter. READ MORE

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SP Leader KP Yadav Dies Due to Dengue

KP Yadav, former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader from Jaunpur, died of dengue shock syndrome (DSS) in Lucknow. The 62-year-old politician was admitted to Medanta hospital late on Monday night in a critical condition. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here