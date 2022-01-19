News18 Evening Digest: Japan Widens Covid-19 Curbs Amid Omicron Surge and Other Top Stories

Japan Widens Covid-19 Curbs as Omicron Drives Record Infections

Japan on Wednesday widened COVID-19 curbs to the capital Tokyo and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant of coronavirus drove record new infections. Already in effect in three regions, the measures, set to run from Friday until Feb. 13, were made official by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after getting the sign-off from an expert panel earlier in the day. READ MORE

Smriti Mandhana Only Indian Named in ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year

India opener Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday was named in ICC Women’s T20I team of the year for 2021. The team of the year announcements by the International Cricket Council acknowledges the best players in women’s cricket who entertained one and all with their performances in a calendar year. READ MORE

Australian Court Sets January 20 to Issue Reasons for Dismissal of Novak Djokovic Case

The Federal Court of Australia will publish reasons for its dismissal of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s challenge to the cancellation of his visa on Thursday at 0515 GMT, the court said. The reasons will be read out in court by Chief Justice James Allsop in a session streamed live online, a court spokesperson said. READ MORE

Taliban Pleads To Muslim Nations For Recognising Its Govt In Afghanistan

The Taliban’s prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -– notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -– restrict freedoms. READ MORE

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Moves to 7th Spot, Jasprit Bumrah Back in Top-10

Indian star Virat Kohli on Wednesday moved up two places to seventh after scores of 79 and 29 in his last Test as captain in the latest ICC rankings for batters in the five-day format. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten century in the second innings of the series-deciding third Test against South Africa lifted him 10 places to 14th, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s six wickets in Cape Town took him back to the top 10 in the bowling chart. READ MORE

Missing the Wind in My Hair’: Sara Ali Khan Wants Another Maldives Vacation

Looks like actor Sara Ali Khan is not yet over her Maldives vacation. Her latest Instagram post depicts her love for the popular holiday destination. Sara writes in the caption that she is missing the wind of Maldives in her hair. The actress is “terribly missing her sun-kissed face and messy hair" amid the fun environment of Maldives, she writes further. READ MORE

