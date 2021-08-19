News18 Evening Digest: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is Suing NASA for Contract With Elon Musk's SpaceX & Other Top Stories

President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Cataract Surgery at Army Hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said. Kovind aged 75 took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017. READ MORE

Explosion Hits Pakistan Shiite Procession, At Least 30 Wounded

Apowerful explosion hit a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, wounding at least 30 people, witnesses and a Shiite leader said. There were unconfirmed reports of deaths among the victims. Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the bombing. READ MORE

86-Year-Old Former Haryana CM Chautala Prepared for Class 10 Exam in Jail, Appeared & Completed in 2 hrs

INLD Chief and former Haryana Chief Minister, Om Prakash Chautala took a Class 10 English exam on Wednesday at Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School in Sirsa. The 86-year-old reportedly finished the exam in two hours and left. READ MORE

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is Suing NASA for Contract With Elon Musk’s SpaceX

It’s the battle of the billionaires for who is getting to space first Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is “an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System." READ MORE

PM Modi’s Statue in Pune ‘Temple’ Disappears Overnight Amid Objections by PMO, NCP Dig

Astatue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a temple dedicated to him by a BJP worker in Pune, Maharashtra, has been removed overnight after strong objections were raised by the Prime Minister’s Office. Mayur Munde, a 37-year-old BJP worker and a supporter of Prime Minister Modi, built this temple at a cost of Rs 1,60,000 in Pune’s Aundh. READ MORE

Taliban is Not Terrorist Organisation, Fighting for their Country, Says Poet Munawwar Rana

Amid the controversy going around statements made in favour of Taliban, renowned poet Munawwar Rana refused to recognize Taliban as a terrorist organization and instead regerred to them as aggressive group. The statements comes after several leaders in UP including Sambhal SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani and Peace Party’s Shadab Chauhan made their statements on the issue. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here