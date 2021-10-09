News18 Evening Digest: Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi's Intervention on Coal Crisis & Other Top Stories

Coal Crisis: Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention Amid Warnings of Power Cuts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the national capital could face a power crisis and that his government is taking adequate steps to avoid such a situation. He said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention in making adequate arrangements of coal and gas to generation plants supplying electricity to the city. Read more

India, China to Hold 13th Round of Military Talks at Moldo Border on Sunday

India and China will hold another round of high-level military talks on Sunday with a focus on making some forward movement in the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, government sources said. The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the sources said on Saturday. READ MORE

Ageing Can Influence Gut Bacteria Composition, Says Study

Anew study indicates that ageing leads to significant changes in the microbiome of the human small intestine, and the changes are different from those caused by medications or illnesses. Researchers relied predominantly on faecal samples to explore the gut microbiome and its impact on health. The study’s principal investigator, Dr Ruchi Mathur, however, noted that faecal samples alone do not represent the entire gut. The outcomes of the study, conducted by Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in the US, were published in the journal Cell Reports. READ MORE

Two Reasons Why Terrorists are Targeting Minorities in Kashmir Now

Amidst the improving security and social environment in Jammu and Kashmir has come a phenomenon which is being perceived as a major setback to the process of stabilisation and peace. There is no doubt that targeted minority killing is one of the most dastardly terror crimes in a turbulent counter-terror environment. The unfortunate turn of events in Kashmir with the targeted killing of seven persons over the last few days, six of whom were from the minority communities of the Valley, has indeed upset the applecart. READ MORE

Ellyse Perry Becomes Most Capped Woman Cricketer for Australia

Cricket ‘legend’ and all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Saturday etched her name in the record books after she surpassed Alex Blackwell to become Australia’s most capped female player across all formats. The 30-year-old broke Blackwell’s record of 251 appearances for the Australian national women’s team after she took the field against India Women for the second of three T20I games at the Carrara Oval. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.