News18 Evening Digest: Over 60 Tourists Stranded in HP After Landslide & Other Top Stories

After ‘House Arrest’ of PK’s I-PAC Team in Tripura, Mamata Sends Ministers to Release Them

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, law minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Ritabrata Banerjee will be reaching Tripura to release the I-PAC team, who was allegedly put under house arrest by the local police. A 23-member team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s company I-PAC, which has been camping in a hotel in Tripura’s Agartala since last week for political assessment for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ahead of 2023 state assembly elections, was allegedly not allowed to go out of their hotel for work. READ MORE

‘Bade Bhai ke Charnon Mein Hamesha’-Ranveer Singh’s Fanboy Moment With MS Dhoni

Ranveer Singh, like millions across the world, is a huge fan of former India skipper MS Dhoni. It was nothing less than a dream come true for the actor when he got an opportunity to spend some time with the legendary sportsperson recently. On Sunday, Ranveer and Dhoni met during a local football match in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the ground were shared online and were widely circulated across social networking sites. READ MORE

Over 60 Tourists Stranded in HP’s Kinnaur After Landslides Block Roads

About 60 to 80 tourists have been stranded in two villages of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district after multiple landslides on July 25 blocked roads, a senior official said on Tuesday. These tourists are stranded in Chhitkul and Rakshak, the last villages of the Bapsa valley, as the Sangla-Chhitkul road had been closed for traffic after the landslides, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sidiq said. READ MORE

Start-up That Turns Ashes of Loved Ones into Diamonds Receives $10 Million Funding

A unique business idea developed by an Austin-based startup can help you preserve the memories of your loved ones after they are gone. The company named Eternava works on creating diamonds from the cremated ashes or hair of the dead human or pet. While the idea may sound something unusual, the company has been witnessing a constant rise in its sales and has shown a triple-digit growth since its inception in 2017, reported TechCrunch. In fact, in 2020, the company more than doubled its revenue. READ MORE

Chinese TikToker Dies After Falling from 160-feet Crane While Recording Video

Social media influencers do everything they can to make their content stand out from others on the platform. However, this bid to be unique can sometimes take unexpected turns and major accidents can happen. Now, a 23-year-old social media influencer from China has reportedly died after falling from a 160-foot crane, reported The Sun. The influencer named Xiao Qiumei was recording a video for social media when this accident happened. The visuals of the accident’s video show her speaking to the camera in what appeared to be a crane cabin when she fell. READ MORE

Harry Potter Actress Afshan Azad Blessed with a Baby Girl

Actress Afshan Azad, who is most famous for playing the role of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise, has welcomed a baby girl into this world with husband Nabil Kazi. She took to social media to announce the birth of their ‘Baby Kazi’. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here