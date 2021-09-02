News18 Evening Digest: Qatar Working With Taliban to Reopen Kabul Airport & Other Top Stories

Qatar Working With Taliban to Reopen Kabul Airport ‘As Soon as Possible’, Says Foreign Minister

Qatar is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul’s airport as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Thursday. READ MORE

8 Killed as Storm Ida Brings Heavy Rain, Flash Floods to New York City

New Yorkers were inundated by heavy rain and flash flooding early Thursday as Storm Ida wreaked havoc on the northeast United States, forcing flight cancellations and state of emergency declarations. Police in New York City reported seven deaths, including a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy who were found unconscious and unresponsive inside a home. READ MORE

‘All is Not Well in Congress’: Harish Rawat Says ‘Won’t Hide’ Chinks in Armour But Confident of Resolution

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday revealed that the Grand Old Party has been struggling from within and pointed at a few misses in the state which is gearing up for elections in 2022. “Not all is well in Congress. I don’t want to hid from you. Those angry ministers who did not come to meet me, I thank them," he said. READ MORE

No More “Sir" or “Madam in This Kerala Panchayat Office as it Bans Honorifics

Don’t get amused if officials of a local village panchayat here are seen politely persuading visitors to call them by their name or designation instead of usual salutations like ‘sir’ or ‘madam’. Scripting history, the Mathur village panchayat in this north Kerala district has banned the colonial honorifics like ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ in its office premises with an aim to bridge the barrier between common people, people’s representatives and civic body officials. READ MORE

Why Balika Vadhu’s ‘Episode 1157’ is Trending After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

With the untimely demise of popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla today, grief-stricken social media users are looking to the past for solace. An old episode of Hindi series Balika Vadhu, which arguably brought Shukla to the limelight, is going viral now. READ MORE

Sidharth Shukla’s Last Instagram Post Paying Tribute to Frontline Workers is Viral

Amid the shocking news of Sidharth Shukla‘s death, the actor’s last Instagram post has been reflooded with comments and condolences with fans lamenting the uncertainty of life. In the post, the actor is seen holding a placard and thanking frontline workers for their selfless help for the patients. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here