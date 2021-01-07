News18 Evening Digest: Trump Concedes Defeat, Cong Certifies Biden Win; SC Equates Farmers' Protest With Tablighi Jamaat Meet & Other Top Stories

US Congress Certifies Joe Biden Win, Trump Concedes Defeat Hours After Harrowing Capitol Hill Assault

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Immediately after the certification, the White House released a statement from Trump in which he pledged an “orderly transition” on January 20 when Biden will be sworn into office. Congress had resumed its work certifying Biden’s Electoral College win late on Wednesday after the chaotic scenes on Capitol Hill, with debate stretching into the early hours of Thursday. Read More

After US Capitol Hill Violence, Democrat Voices Calling For Trump’s Impeachment Grow Louder

Donald Trump finally conceded defeat to Democratic president-elect Joe Biden hours after the violence in the US Capitol Hill that left four people dead and a nation aghast. While several Democrats and political experts had called for impeaching Trump again, the voices only grew louder in the aftermath of the violence on Wednesday. From Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Occasio-Cortez to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Democrats banded together to call for Trump’s impeachment to ensure he can never run for office again. Read More

'Same Problem Will Arise': Supreme Court Equates Farmers' Protest With Tablighi Jamaat Event

The Supreme Court on Thursday drew a comparison between the farmers camped at Delhi’s borders to protest against the Centre’s farm laws and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in March last year to voice the apprehension that it may lead to a “similar problem”, alluding to the rise in Covid-19 cases reported after the Markaz event. “Same problem will arise from the farmers’ protest... Don’t know if they are protected from COVID-19 ... You must tell us what is happening,’ a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked the Centre. “Certainly not,” Solicitor General Mehta responded before adding he will find out the status. Read More

Iconic Designer Satya Paul Passes Away, Friends and Well-wishers Mourn Demise on Social Media

The year has started on a sad note for the fashion industry as the legendary designer and fashion pioneer Satya Paul passed away at the of 79 on January 7. The designer had been recovering from a stroke suffered in December 2020. At the time of his death, Paul was residing at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. It had been his home since 2015. After his initial days in the hospital (after the stroke), he was shifted to the centre where he longed to be. It is reported that he passed away in peace. Read More

Indian Rider CS Santosh Suffers Crash in Dakar Rally, in Medically-induced Coma

Renowned Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh suffered a crash during the ongoing Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and was put in a medically-induced coma after being airlifted to a hospital in Riyadh. The 37-year-old Santosh, who was representing the Hero MotoSports in one of the world's biggest rallies, crashed on Wednesday and is being kept under a 24-hour observation. Read More