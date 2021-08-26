News18 Evening Digest: US Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Jail for Coughing on Food Worth Rs 25 Lakh & Other Top Stories

Drone Rules 2021 Explained: Govt Boosts Commercial Use, Eases Casual Owners and More

The new Drone Rules 2021 are here, and make for a major boost to the private and commercial drone ownership ecosystem of India. The new Drone Rules 2021 have largely liberalised what was so far a tightly regulated space, and show clear intent from the government to have more individuals own and operate drones for private and commercial usage in India. The key takeaways of the new Drone Rules 2021 include reducing the number of hoops one was previously required to jump through in order to obtain a permission, and the new rules is both easing the procedure of obtaining a licence, and also the fees involved in doing so. READ MORE

US Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Jail for Coughing on Food Worth Rs 25 Lakh

COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent and due to lack of safety, the world might face the wrath of the virus, once again. Where people are wearing masks and ensuring to sanitise their hands, a set of people — COVID naysayers -have been frustrating medical professionals by not adhering to the COVID guidelines. The COVID naysayers have been violating quarantine and social distancing rules, risking the lives of people around them. READ MORE

Former England Captain and MCC President Ted Dexter Dies Aged 86

Former England captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86. He had also served as the President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) as well as chairman of England selectors. Nicknamed ‘Lord Ted’, Dexter was an aggressive middle-order batsman apart from being a useful seam bowler. He represented England in 62 Tests from 1958 to 1968, captaining the team in 30 of those between 1961 to 1964. Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 with nine centuries and 27 half-centuries. He took 66 wickets at an average of 34.9 in his Test career for England. READ MORE

Kashmiri Bride Defies Stereotypes, Drives Groom to Her in-laws’ House After Wedding

Awoman on August 22 in north Kashmir’s Baramulla seized the wheel and drove her groom home on the wedding day, breaking convention and garnering the pair praises. Sana Shabnum, who married Sheikh Aamir of Delina in Baramulla district on August 22, has taken the Internet by storm when a video of her bringing the groom to her in-laws’ home in a Mahindra Thar went viral. The video was uploaded on Twitter by Ahmed Ali Fayyaz with the description, “A bride driving herself with the groom to her in-laws." READ MORE

Don’t Use Me and My Name to Further Vested Interest: Neeraj Chopra Hits Out After Arshad Nadeem Row

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has hit out after a video of him and Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem went viral. In the video it was seen that Neeraj taking a javelin from his Pakistani counterpart. Which later on was misinterpreted by many as Nadeem trying to disrupt Neeraj Chopra’s participation ahead of the final. READ MORE

Sexual Intercourse Between Husband & Wife Not Rape, Even if by Force: Chhattisgarh HC

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday acquitted a man of marital rape and ruled that sexual intercourse between legally wedded man and woman is not rape even if it is by force or against the wishes of the wife. The Chhattisgarh High Court held that “sexual intercourse or sexual act by a man with his wife, the wife not being under 18 years of age, is not rape." READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here