News18 Evening Digest: WHO Concerned About Covid in Afghanistan as Vaccination Slows Down & Other Top Stories

UK PM Boris Johnson Plans to Discuss Afghanistan with G7 as Soon as Possible

Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders at the earliest opportunity to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, his office said after the British leader spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday. READ MORE

Horrifying Video Captures Russian Military Transport Aircraft Crashing After Catching Fire

A prototype military transport plane Il-112 crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday. A video on Twitter reveals the final moments before the crash as the plane catches fire mid-air and crashes. Reports suggests there were three people on-board aboard the plane. READ MORE

WHO Concerned About Covid-19 in Afghanistan as Vaccination Slows Down

The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also told a U.N. briefing that the chaos at Kabul airport, where thousands of people are trying to flee the Taliban, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies. READ MORE

Man Finds Rs 96 Lakh Taped Under his Second-Hand Refrigerator, Hands it Over to Cops

In what looked like a scene straight out from a Hollywood crime thriller movie, a South Korean man was left shocked to discover a pile of cash taped under a refrigerator he recently bought online. The Jeju Island resident who recently bought this kimchi refrigerator was in the middle of cleaning it when he discovered bundles of 50,000 won currency notes wrapped in transparent plastic sheets. The money amounted to 110 million won (Rs 96 lakh) and was taped directly under the fridge. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Named Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Chairperson

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday was announced as the chairperson of Jio MAMI Film Festival, almost four months after Deepika Padukone stepped down from the position. The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) unveiled its plans for the coming year, edition and the change in leadership. READ MORE

Olympic Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohin to Meet Mother and Sisters After One Year

Olympic Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain is all set to meet her mother and sisters after a year when she reaches her native village of Baromukhiya in Assam at 2.45 PM on Tuesday. Her village is all decked up with billboards and posters of the boxer as the villagers and district administration prepare to welcome their achiever-daughter. Lovlina has long expressed her wish to relish upon home made food form her mother and sisters and for her arrival, there has been a special meat preparation and dish prepared with ferns and elephant apple. READ MORE

Taliban Announce ‘General Amnesty’ for Govt Officials, Urge Them to Return to Work Amid ‘Vengeance’ Fears

The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country. “A general amnesty has been declared for all… so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban. READ MORE

