News18 Evening Digest: WHO Says Number of New Covid Cases Fell Last Week & Other Top Stories

WHO Says Number of New Covid Cases Fell Last Week; Global Declining Trend Continues

The world health organization says the number of newly reported coronavirus cases fell in the last week, continuing a declining global trend that first began in august. in its latest assessment of the pandemic, the u.n. health agency reported tuesday that there were 3.1 million new covid-19 cases, a 9% fall, and about 54,000 deaths in the last week, roughly similar to the week before. who said there were declines in case numbers in all world regions except for europe, where the number was about the same as the previous week. READ MORE

Modi to Inaugurate 35 PSA Oxygen Plants Set up Under PM Cares Fund Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event to be held at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Thursday. With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO said in a statement. READ MORE

2008 Delhi Bombings: HC Grants Bail to Accused, Says Courts Must Play Doctors to Save Rights

Courts must not play coroner but doctors to save legal or Constitutional rights from demise before they are extinguished, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday while granting bail to a UAPA accused who was in custody for more than 12 years as an undertrial in a bomb blast case. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup J Bhambhani said the accused, Mohd Hakim, made out a case of his right to speedy trial being defeated and violated if he is not enlarged on bail. READ MORE

Kerala to Reopen Schools from November 1 But Not for Different-Abled Kids

Schools to reopen in Kerala on November 1 after about one and a half years, however, differently-abled students have been asked not to resume physical classes. The schools will reopen in a phased manner and in the first phase, children with special needs are not invited to school. Among other kids too, attending physical classes is not mandatory. Online classes will also work parallelly. Several guidelines have been issued by the state to be followed while reopening schools. READ MORE

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Steal a Kiss in the Hospital After Their Second Baby’s Birth

Actor Angad Bedi took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to share pictures and videos with his wife, actress Neha Dhupia and their new born. He shared two videos and two pictures in the stories, the videos are from after the baby was born. Angad captioned one of the video as, “Mummy too busy with new born…ki gaal main vi aan itthe." READ MORE

Jaskaran Malhotra Among Nominees for ICC Player of Month for September

Indian-born American Jaskaran Malhotra, who became only the fourth player to hit six sixes in an over in an international match, was on Wednesday named among three nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September. The other two men’s nominees were Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed and Nepal’s leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.