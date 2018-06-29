GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Newsroom Shooting 'a Violent Attack on Innocent Journalists', Says White House

"Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD," tweeted Sarah Sanders.

AFP

Updated:June 29, 2018, 7:34 AM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump's press secretary on Thursday described the killing of five people at a newsroom in Annapolis as an attack on "innocent journalists."

"Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD," tweeted Sarah Sanders.

"A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families."

| Edited by: Puja Menon
