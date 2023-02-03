'Next Six Months Will be...': Here's What CIA Chief Said on Russia-Ukraine War

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said the next six months will be “critical" for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In Washington, Burns said battlefield developments in the next six months would be “absolutely crucial" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not serious about negotiations, Reuters reported.

The CIA director also said that despite Chinese President Xi Jinping perhaps being sobered by the performance of Russia’s military in Ukraine, his goals toward Taiwan should not be understated.

He said the US was aware “as a matter of intelligence” that Xi had instructed his troops to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027.

“Now, it does not imply he’s determined to execute an invasion in 2027, or any other year, but it’s a reminder of the seriousness of his focus and his desire,” Burns said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces made two strikes on the town of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, damaging buildings and causing some civilian casualties, the Ukrainian military said late on Thursday. A Russian missile hit an apartment block in the town on Wednesday, killing three people.

Ukrainian aircraft launched four raids on concentrations of Russian troops and one command post, it said.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of war crimes and targeting civilians, charges Russia rejects.

Putin ordered what he called a “special military operation" to protect Russian security. Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of an unprovoked war to grab territory.

