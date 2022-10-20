Next UK Prime Minister? Liz Rival Rishi Sunak Emerges As Hot Favourite

Britain’s former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was the first to resign prompting Boris Johnson’s exit from the country’s top job, is apparently the favourite to replace Liz Truss as she stepped down as prime minister on Thursday. A tough rival to Truss during the contest to choose the leader of the Conservative Party in September, Sunak had heavily criticised and opposed the outgoing PM’s plan for immediate tax cuts that ultimately led to her downfall. He had lost despite being the clear frontrunner among his parliamentary colleagues.

Truss, who was loyal to Johnson, witnessed a turbulent 45 days in the PM’s chair in which two of her key ministers, Kwasi Karteng and Indian-origin Suella Braverman, resigned or were fired. It is but obvious that the spotlight will now be on who will succeed Truss and take on a nosediving British economy fraught with mistakes already made.

Sunak is the odds-on favourite to make a comeback for 10 Downing Street. As the Oddschecker bookies’ odds aggregator showed the 42-year-old British Indian politician racing ahead as the favourite to replace 47-year-old Truss, his team is said to be eyeing what would be one of the most remarkable political comebacks in British politics.

According to insiders, Sunak is steering well clear of any accusations of plotting against Truss. He is presently spending time in his constituency of Richmond in Yorkshire. But, it looks like he has been taking on a silent approach. The son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, Sunak has hosted two pre-scheduled parties at a central London hotel this week to thank his ‘Ready for Rishi’ leadership campaign team and officials at the UK treasury.

His approach is one part ‘I told you so’ but rather more a sense of sadness. He just says: “It didn’t have to be like this”, a friend was quoted by The Sunday Times as saying.

Sunak, however, is still not seen as an all-out favourite as fierce loyalists from Johnson’s camp still blame his resignation for their leader’s exit in wake of the ‘Partygate scandal’. These are the leaders unlikely to rally behind him.

According to a new poll, however, Sunak will beat Truss if the Conservative Party leadership election is held now as a result of what is dubbed as “buyer’s remorse” among the voting Tory members. A YouGov poll of Tory members found 55% will now vote for Sunak if they were able to vote again, while just 25% would vote for Truss.

“With the ongoing political chaos at Westminster dominating headlines, a new YouGov Political Research snap poll of Conservative party members finds significant buyer’s remorse among the party membership surrounding their September decision to elect Liz Truss leader,” says a YouGov analysis.

But the poll also shows that the most popular choice to take over as PM remains scandal-hit Johnson, who is favoured by 63%, with 32% putting him as their top candidate, followed by Sunak at 23%.

“One in three (32%) say he (Johnson) is the person they would most want to take over, followed by 23% for former chancellor and leadership rival Sunak and 10% for defence secretary Ben Wallace,” it said.

The Tories are considering a proposal of a joint unity ticket involving Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, who came third in the shortlisting phase of the leadership contest and now serves as leader of the House of Commons. Wallace is a strong contender along with Braverman, who publicly directed all her anger at Truss when she left on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

