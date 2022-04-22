CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#BorisJohnson#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » World » Next Weeks May Be Decisive in Ukraine War, EU Official Says
1-MIN READ

Next Weeks May Be Decisive in Ukraine War, EU Official Says

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv on April 6. (Image: AP file)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv on April 6. (Image: AP file)

I think we are likely to see a very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks in the east, said the official

Russia will likely increase its military attacks in eastern Ukraine and along the country’s coast, a senior EU official said on Friday, with the next weeks seen as potentially decisive for the war.

“This is not a fairy tale with an imminent happy ending. I think we are likely to see a very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks in the east, I think we are likely to see an intensification of Russian military attacks along the coast,” the official told reporters.

“I think we will see the next couple of weeks as being decisive.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 22, 2022, 21:26 IST