Neymar Birthday: World's Most Expensive Star Footballer Celebrates in Style and on Crutches
The world's most expensive footballer, nursing a right foot injury, greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.
(Image: AFP)
Paris: Neymar celebrated his 27th birthday with a glittering party in Paris on Monday evening joined by family, Paris Saint-Germain teammates and a smattering of celebrities.
DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao and world surf champion Gabriel Medina were among the 200 guests at the fashionable Pavillon Gabriel near the Champs-Elysees.
Among his club colleagues in attendance were captain Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
Neymar, who turns 27 on Tuesday, will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United with a metatarsal injury suffered last month
