NIA Arrests Member of ISIS-inspired Terror Module Which Had Planned to Carry Out Attacks in NCR, UP

The NIA Tuesday arrested an alleged member of an ISIS-inspired terror module that was planning to carry out terror attacks in and around the National Capital Region and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.Mohd Faiz was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency, making him fourteenth accused allegedly linked to Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, an ISIS-inspired group, to be arrested, they said.He will be produced before the Patiala House Court tomorrow, they said."He was instrumental founding the group and bringing in other members. Investigation has revealed that he was closely involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition for the group to carry out terrorist acts," NIA spokesperson alleged.The case allegedly pertains to a group of pro-IS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to the commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the government, the official said."The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of ISIS and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around National Capital Territory of Delhi. It was gathered that Mufti Mohd Suhail, a resident of Jafrabad, Seelampur, Delhi, was the Amir of pro-IS module, who mobilised funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare IEDs etc with other associates," he said.The agency claimed to have so far seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.The ISIS-inspired group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices, the NIA has alleged.