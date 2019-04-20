English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIA Conducts Searches in Hyderabad Over ISIS Module Case
In August 2018, the NIA had arrested two alleged ISIS sympathisers from the city as part of its larger probe into Indian youngsters being radicalised to carry out terror strikes on behalf of the banned international outfit.
Representative image
Loading...
Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations here Saturday in connection with an Islamic state module case, police said.
The raids which began in the morning were still underway, they said.
In August 2018, the NIA had arrested two alleged ISIS sympathisers — Mohammed Abdullah Basith and Mohd Abdul Qhadeer — from the city as part of its larger probe into Indian youngsters being radicalised to carry out terror strikes on behalf of the banned international outfit.
"The fresh raids were being carried out in connection with this module after a supplementary charge sheet was filed against them in February this year and based on fresh inputs," police added.
"NIA teams are conducting searches at two places here in connection with an ISIS module case," a senior police official of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate told PTI.
However, he refused to divulge further details.
The raids which began in the morning were still underway, they said.
In August 2018, the NIA had arrested two alleged ISIS sympathisers — Mohammed Abdullah Basith and Mohd Abdul Qhadeer — from the city as part of its larger probe into Indian youngsters being radicalised to carry out terror strikes on behalf of the banned international outfit.
"The fresh raids were being carried out in connection with this module after a supplementary charge sheet was filed against them in February this year and based on fresh inputs," police added.
"NIA teams are conducting searches at two places here in connection with an ISIS module case," a senior police official of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate told PTI.
However, he refused to divulge further details.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce
- New Zealand Star Hayley Jensen Marries Former Teammate Nicola Hancock
- iPhone 2019 Models to Include Updated Selfie Camera, Triple 12-Megapixel Cameras at the Back
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 to Launch Alongside Redmi Y3 on April 22: Price, Features and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results