Niger Military Camp Attack Leaves At Least 60 Dead, Says Security Source

The terrorists bombarded the camp with shells and mortars. The explosions from ammunition and fuel were the cause of the heavy toll," the source said.

AFP

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
Niamey: At least 60 people were killed in a militant attack on a Niger military camp in the western Tillaberi region near the Mali border, a security source said on Wednesday.

The source did not say which group was responsible for the attack on Tuesday. But Niger forces are fighting against Boko Haram militants in the southeast and jihadists allied with the Islamic State in the west near Mali.

