Nigeria Confirms 79 Presidential Candidates for 2019 Election

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu said a total of 6,352 candidates have also been nominated for the country's bicameral legislature.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
Nigeria Confirms 79 Presidential Candidates for 2019 Election
Representative Image (Reuters)
Abuja: Nigeria's electoral body on Friday confirmed that 79 candidates, including incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari, will contest in next year's presidential election in the country.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu said a total of 6,352 candidates have also been nominated for the country's bicameral legislature. A total of 91 political parties will participate in the 2019 general elections, Xinhua reported.

Yakubu told reporters that preparations for the elections are proceeding in earnest and according to the detailed timetable and schedule of activities earlier released by the electoral body.

"It is exactly 112 days to the elections. We shall continue to faithfully and consistently implement the timetable and all activities," he added.

Nigeria will hold its presidential election in February 2019.

