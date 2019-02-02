English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Survives Chopper Crash Weeks Before Election
Nigeria's airlines are plagued by problems - delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records have been improving in recent years.
Yemi Osinbajo. (Reuters)
Loading...
Abuja: A helicopter carrying Nigeria's Vice President crash landed on Saturday en route to a political campaign two weeks before an election, but he survived the incident in central Kogi state unharmed, saying later he was safe and sound.
Nigerian go to the polls on February 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.
A video on the Tiwtter account of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, showed him cheering to supporters after the incident. He posted: "We are safe and sound!"
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Spokesman Laolu Akande said the vice president was continuing his engagements in Kogi state.
"VP Osinbajo's chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe," the spokesman tweeted.
Nigeria's airlines are plagued by problems - delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records have been improving in recent years.
Political party candidates have been campaigning across the country to market their plans on how they intend to lead one of Africa's top economies over the next four years, with the key issues being corruption, security and the economy.
Buhari is hoping his anti-corruption agenda can win him a second term while the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar has said he would consider an amnesty for corruption suspects and privatise the state-owned oil company NNPC.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Nigerian go to the polls on February 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.
A video on the Tiwtter account of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, showed him cheering to supporters after the incident. He posted: "We are safe and sound!"
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Spokesman Laolu Akande said the vice president was continuing his engagements in Kogi state.
"VP Osinbajo's chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe," the spokesman tweeted.
Nigeria's airlines are plagued by problems - delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records have been improving in recent years.
Political party candidates have been campaigning across the country to market their plans on how they intend to lead one of Africa's top economies over the next four years, with the key issues being corruption, security and the economy.
Buhari is hoping his anti-corruption agenda can win him a second term while the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar has said he would consider an amnesty for corruption suspects and privatise the state-owned oil company NNPC.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
- The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Ali Asgar Says He is Bored of Playing Female Characters in Comedy Shows
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results