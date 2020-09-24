Nigerian Gas Tanker Explosion Kills At Least 28

ABUJA: At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday when a gas tanker exploded in the central Nigerian state of Kogi and started a blaze, a road safety agency official said.

Bisi Kazeem, spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), said nine children were involved in the accident, which happened opposite a petrol station along Lokoja-Zariagi highway in the state.

State governor Yahaya Bello said in a statement the accident, which occurred early on Wednesday, led to loss of lives and destroyed many vehicles, properties and other valuables in the tanker fire.

Traffic accidents are common in Nigeria, where roads are bad and safety standards poor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor